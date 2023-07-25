Post Office creditors approve extension for business rescue plan, confirm practitioners

For more financial news, go to the News24 Business front page.

The creditors of the SA Post Office (SAPO) have confirmed Anoosh Rooplal and Juanito Damons as the struggling state-owned company's joint business rescue practitioners (BRPs).

SAPO, which is insolvent, was placed into business rescue earlier this month by the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria.

While the court named Rooplal and Damons as its provisional BRPs, creditors also needed to ratify their appointment.

"The joint BRPs achieved the 51% majority vote to ratify their appointment at the meeting of creditors," the two practitioners said in a statement on Tuesday.

SAPO's creditors also approved a plan to extend the date for the publication of a business rescue plan to 30 November 2023.

The BRPs have also asked that committees representing the interests of creditors and employees be set up.

Rooplal, who is already overseeing the high-profile liquidation of VBS Bank, said it would take time to sort through the Post Office's finances.

SAPO has over R8 billion in total debts and has received a disclaimer of opinion from the Audited General for the past three financial years.

"We cannot simply put a Band-Aid on this or else SAPO may be in the same position in a year's time, which would be to no one’s benefit," he said.