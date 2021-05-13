8m ago

add bookmark

Post Office says 'only' 11% of mail goes missing

Khulekani Magubane
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
The Post Office wants to achieve 92% delivery in this financial year.
The Post Office wants to achieve 92% delivery in this financial year.
Misha Jordaan/Gallo
  • The Post Office suffered an operating loss of R3 billion over the past year, and another loss of R2.1 billion is expected for this year.
  • It said in Parliament that 11% of mail does not reach its destination. 
  • Treasury warned last year that the Post Office is in danger of collapsing.

The SA Post Office gave a frank account to Parliament's Portfolio Committee on Communications of its dire financial position on Wednesday evening. It suffered an operating loss of R3 billion in the 2020/21 financial year, after government initially budgeted for a loss of only R177 million. The Post Office expects another operating loss of almost R2.1 billion in the 2021/22 financial year.

According to the Post Office, 89% of mail now reach its intended destination. This is below its target of 92%, which is also the Independent Communications Authority of SA's required threshold of the Post Office, reports Netwerk24.   

The Post Office wants to achieve 92% delivery in this financial year, and it wants to automate all of its mail centres by the end of the year. It also plans to implement security upgrades at 1 680 Post Office branches this year. 

Treasury warned last year that the Post Office is in danger of collapsing and that the Department of Communications and Digital Technologies has not done enough to repurpose the institution.

Communications Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams told Parliament recently that government had not given up on modernising the Post Office and improving its financial position, as they continued to try and get Postbank its banking licence as a consumer bank.

The Post Office also recently doubled down on its insistence that it is the only party that is allowed - under the Postal Services Act - to deliver parcels weighing 1kg and under in the country. It is taking legal action against PostNet and other courier companies to cement this right. 

The Post Office has been in arrears with some of its landlords, and many of its branches remained closed until this week. Some branches still remained closed as negotiations with landlords continue.

On Wednesday, a Post Office delegation told the committee that, in the 2020/21 financial year, it was forecast to register revenue of R3.3 billion along with expenses of R6.4 billion, with the largest expense being staff related costs at R3.8 billion.

This year, it is budgeting for R6.9 billion in expenses and is projected to make R4.8 billion in the 2021/22 financial year, leaving a R2.1 billion operating loss.

The Post Office anticipates that it will keep staff expenses at R4.1 billion from the 2021/22 financial year to the 2023/24 financial year. By 2023/24, the Post Office expects that its operating losses will narrow to R741 million.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
south african post officesapostella ndabeni abrahamsparliamentsouth africalossesannual performance plan
Rand - Dollar
14.17
-0.3%
Rand - Pound
19.89
-0.1%
Rand - Euro
17.12
-0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.92
-0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.4%
Gold
1,816.99
+0.1%
Silver
26.93
-0.2%
Palladium
2,814.00
-1.6%
Platinum
1,210.00
-0.3%
Brent Crude
69.32
+1.1%
Top 40
59,878
-2.7%
All Share
65,833
-2.4%
Resource 10
68,942
-3.8%
Industrial 25
82,026
-2.1%
Financial 15
12,523
-1.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
Have you claimed the interest on your rental deposit?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, and I've gotten it.
21% - 1428 votes
No, I did not.
52% - 3579 votes
My landlord refused
28% - 1905 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | I managed to save R200k while I was employed. How should I invest it?

31 Mar

MONEY CLINIC | I managed to save R200k while I was employed. How should I invest it?
MONEY CLINIC | Could I retire comfortably by investing in gold or bitcoin?

27 Mar

MONEY CLINIC | Could I retire comfortably by investing in gold or bitcoin?
Signing an offer to purchase a property? Here's why you should look before you leap

28 Mar

Signing an offer to purchase a property? Here's why you should look before you leap
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21126.2) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo