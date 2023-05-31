Prasa chair fired after Cape Town property scandal - sources

For more financial news, go to the News24 Business front page.

Leonard Ramatlakane, the chairperson of the board of the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa), has been removed from his position at the utility following his alleged unauthorised use of a luxury residential property reserved for travelling Prasa executives in Newlands, Cape Town. Two sources employed by Prasa and who spoke to News24 Business on condition of anonymity have said Ramatlakane was fired on Tuesday night by Transport Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga.

Both the minister's spokesperson, Collen Msibi, and the Prasa spokesperson, Andiswa Makanda, were unable to confirm the developments on Wednesday morning.

"We note the interest on this matter. A media statement will be issued at a right time on this matter," Mbisi said.

Calls and WhatsApp messages to Ramatlakane's mobile phone went unanswered.

News24 understands, however, that a Prasa board meeting, where an acting chairperson might be appointed, is currently under way at the railway operator's Pretoria head office.

Ramatlakane, who has chaired the failing passenger rail service since 2020, was given a 16 May deadline to make representations to the transport minister following an investigation into his alleged misuse of the residential property meant for usage by Prasa executives when in the city. Ramatlakane allegedly moved his family into the property while his own residence was undergoing renovations.

Prasa acquired the property for use by its employees when they travel for business to Cape Town, where the executives have regular interactions with Parliament and with colleagues in one of the utility's busiest corridors. This was intended to avoid hotel accommodation expenditure by the railway operator, whose revenues have plummeted over the past four years as railway services ground to a halt following massive looting of its infrastructure.

Prasa's Makanda has also failed to answer repeated enquiries on whether Ramatlakane had paid any rent during his occupation of the property. Neither could Prasa say who authorised Ramatlakane's usage of the property.