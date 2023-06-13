57m ago

Share

Prasa targets further service recovery, 20 million passengers by March 2024

accreditation
Sikonathi Mantshantsha
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Naledi Station - one of the refurbished stations.
Naledi Station - one of the refurbished stations.
Sikonathi Mantshantsha
  • Prasa has set a target of having close to 80% of its original 40 operational corridors functioning by March 2024.
  • It is also eyeing 20 million passengers - five million more than it was transporting in March 2022.
  • This is still a far cry, however, from the 500 million passengers it transported in the year ended March 2015. 
  • For more financial news, go to the News24 Business front page.

Having spent its entire capital budget allocation, the Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa) has set a target of having close to 80% of its original 40 operational corridors functioning by March 2024.

The railway utility is currently operating limited train services on 18 lines – while at the end of March 2022, it was running just five train services that transported about 15 million passengers. It is aiming to add another five million by next year, taking the total to 20 million.

At its height, Prasa transported more than 500 million passengers in the year ended March 2015. 

There are currently eight operating lines in the Western Cape, six in Gauteng and four in KwaZulu-Natal. Prasa is focusing on rebuilding and modernising 33 train stations this year and fencing off some of its depots and maintenance yards in these areas.

"We are targeting to be operating 32 corridors by the end of this financial year," Prasa group chief executive officer Hishaam Emeran told the transport portfolio committee of parliament on Tuesday.

This will bring the total to 80% of the train services the utility operated before the national lockdown began in March 2020.

Railway infrastructure, including electrical cabling and railway tracks, was looted and carted away either for sale as scrap metal or cable, while station infrastructure was stolen and carried off for building purposes elsewhere.

In the financial year ended March 2023 the utility achieved 59% of the operational targets that had been set by its board, compared to only 18% of the targets achieved during the previous year. 

Emeran said:

Some of those key achievements relate to the recovery of the critical corridors. There has been a continuous improvement in terms of the delivery within Prasa.

To continue increasing passenger numbers, Prasa is investing in capital infrastructure and additional security for train lines. During the year ended March 2023, Prasa exceeded its budgeted capital expenditure, with R13.5 billion having been spent on capital infrastructure, compared to the R12.6 billion allocated.

Emeran added:

This is the first time in the history of Prasa that the full capital budget has been executed, and we are very encouraged by that.

The utility is aiming to have a total of 215 train sets operational by next year.

There were 146 train sets running as of March 2023. The trains are being produced at Dunnottar outside Nigel in eastern Gauteng. "The factory has now ramped up its capability and is able to produce 60 trains a year. The local content on these is 67%," said Emeran.

Prasa is now prioritising the restoration of its signalling infrastructure, particularly in KwaZulu-Natal, where an estimated R4 billion signalling tender is currently under consideration. Restoring the signalling will help improve operational safety and enable the utility to put more trains on the tracks, which would help attract more passengers to the railway.

One of the new trains

"It is very critical going forward now to recover the signalling system as this will ensure we operate safely and return passengers to rail," said Emeran. "Once we have fixed the signalling and placed the trains on the line, passengers will return to rail and that will significantly increase revenues and help stabilise the finances."

The utility has also filled some critical vacancies at its executive and senior management levels. These include the appointments of the company secretary, the heads of audit and of human resources, among others. Emeran himself was only appointed as chief executive earlier this year after the utility terminated the services of its previous chief executive Zolani Matthews.

Following the dismissal of Leonard Ramatlakane by the transport minister last week, Nosizwe Nokwe-Macamo has been appointed as interim chairperson.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
Transport minister confirms axing of Prasa chair after luxury property scandal
Sikonathi Mantshantsha | I took the train to Soweto. Prasa is making progress
Prasa's decision to cancel railway security contracts 'reckless and irresponsible' says Scopa chair
Read more on:
prasaleonard ramatlakanehishaam emerannosizwe nokwe-macamosouth africaparliamantrailwaystraininfrastructuretransportation
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Rand - Dollar
18.54
+0.1%
Rand - Pound
23.37
-0.7%
Rand - Euro
20.02
-0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.57
-0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.2%
Platinum
982.41
-0.8%
Palladium
1,352.53
-0.5%
Gold
1,952.43
-0.3%
Silver
23.94
-0.5%
Brent Crude
71.84
-4.1%
Top 40
72,488
+2.1%
All Share
77,813
+2.0%
Resource 10
68,365
+2.6%
Industrial 25
105,365
+2.0%
Financial 15
15,884
+1.8%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Partner Content
Another global advertising awards win for the Adspace Studio

01 Jun

Another global advertising awards win for the Adspace Studio
Discover the bold leadership style of Nedbank’s Buli Ndlovu

30 May

Discover the bold leadership style of Nedbank’s Buli Ndlovu
When it’s time to retire, will you be ready?

29 May

When it’s time to retire, will you be ready?
5 ways to battle the rising costs of education in SA

26 May

5 ways to battle the rising costs of education in SA
Find more
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Government tenders

Find public sector tender opportunities in South Africa here.

Government tenders
This portal provides access to information on all tenders made by all public sector organisations in all spheres of government.
Browse tenders
© 2023 (3.0.23136.9) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo