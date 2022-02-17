Private participation vital to Transnet ambitions as fiscus wanes, Gordhan tells MPs

Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan says Transnet needs the private sector's help to make its ambitions a reality.

Infrastructure theft remains a major problem, with the minister saying a ban on the sale of scrap metal could help.

Gangs and syndicates are causing damage to infrastructure in an 'unfettered' way, he said.

Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan told Parliament's Portfolio Committee on Public Enterprises the private sector would be needed for Transnet's development, as the fiscus would not be able to support the entity's plans for the future.



However, he said, other measures are also being considered to help prop up the ailing entity – including a suggested ban on the sale of scrap metal, which he said encourages infrastructure theft.

Transnet's private participation model has drawn skepticism among opposition parties in Parliament, with some – like the DA – voicing concerns that a past track record of corruption will deter business partnerships. The EFF, for its part, have labelled the model privatisation by indirect means.

Transnet's plans for the short-term future include a R100 billion drive to upgrade the Durban port into a "super terminal" that will make it the largest and busiest port on the African continent by 2023.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has invited the private sector to contribute to the development in exchange for concessions and incentives.

Briefing the portfolio committee on Wednesday morning, Gordhan said Transnet would be sustainable with adequate support. However, he said, this support could not come solely from the government.

"Transnet is not being privatised. Nothing within Transnet is being privatised. However, we are being faced with the reality that Transnet will not be able to fund every aspect of its plans for investment in development and maintenance," said Gordhan.

A written submission that was furnished to the committee on Wednesday highlighted how a range of financial constraints stalled key projects for Transnet in recent years. The submission said that a project to refurbish a 66km railway in Ghana was stalled due to challenges in that economy.

"The Ghanaian government was meant to fund the identified project; however, due to their constrained fiscus, the project was cancelled. Transnet was not in a position to fund the project and exited as a result. Moreover, all the relevant parties were informed," the submission said.

Protect infrastructure

Gordhan said vandalism of infrastructure was getting the department's attention.

He said the banning of scrap metal for sale was being looked into – and the department supports this, as the sale of scrap metal encourages the theft of infrastructure.

"At the moment I am afraid that the gangs and syndicates that undermine the network through some of these measures do so in a very unfettered way. A lot more needs to be done to protect the infrastructure, rail, and copper cables," Gordhan said.

Transnet CEO Portia Derby said the restructuring of Transnet remained the responsibility of the board and the government as the shareholder.

Derby said, as a part of this, Transnet Freight Rail would have an infrastructure manager and the Department of Transport would have a transport economic regulator to ensure fair pricing in rail.

What about capture?

DA MP Ghaleb Cachalia said after the findings of the State Capture Inquiry report, South Africa needed transparency when it came to private sector participation in Transnet's programmes.

"We need to understand who stands behind secondary companies and who are the subsidiaries so that we don't have any smoke and mirrors around the process. We don't want undue influence and lack of transparency," said Cachalia.

ANC MP Sibusiso Gumede agreed with Cachalia, saying if the government did not act against those implicated in state capture that "corruption could be cancer that destroys our plans".

Gordhan said that while the government was in the process of formulating a uniform response to the State Capture Inquiry report, entities under the Department of Public Enterprises would proceed with criminal cases and civil cases to declare implicated persons declared delinquent directors.

