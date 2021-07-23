Problem with Eskom? Alfred the chatbot at your service

Eskom has deployed a new chatbot, named Alfred, in its MyEskom customer app to help users report problems with electricity supply.

"Alfred the friendly chatbot is always on duty and ready to give instant feedback," the power utility said in a statement on Friday.

A chatbot is a computer programme that provides an automatic response to basic user questions.

The chatbot can also be accessed online at https://alfred.eskom.co.za/chatroom/.

"Alfred is the fastest and easiest way to report a no electricity supply fault to Eskom, get a reference number and feedback on already reported faults," Eskom said in a statement.

Its MyEskom app has been recently enhanced, allowing customers to check their balance and submit their own meter readings.