Property regulator reports suspended CEO to authorities for alleged pension fund fraud

accreditation
Carin Smith
Mamodupi Mohlala.
Photo: Johnny Onverwach
  • The board of the Property Practitioners Regulatory Authority plans to alert law enforcement authorities of serious allegations against its suspended CEO Mamodupi Mohlala.
  • This follows on the preliminary findings of a forensic investigation initiated by the PPRA after receiving a whistleblower's report.
  • The National Property Practitioners Council (NPPC) commends the board of the PPRA for taking further steps against Mohlala.
The board of the Property Practitioners Regulatory Authority (PPRA) has reported its suspended CEO Mamodupi Mohlala to law enforcement authorities over alleged maladministration, fraud and misappropriation of pension funds. 

This follows on the preliminary findings of a forensic investigation initiated by the PPRA board after allegations were made against Mohlala and other staff by a whistleblower. The forensic investigation is still ongoing, but the investigators have managed to finalise some of the allegations. 

"Based on the serious nature of the allegations and the corresponding findings, pointed out by the investigations thus far ... the board will subject the CEO to a disciplinary inquiry and also report the alleged acts of criminality to the law enforcement agencies," the PPRA said in a statement.

According to the board, it received a whistleblower's report from the Public Service Commission (PSC) through the Minister of Human Settlements Mmamoloko Kubayi, in December 2021. 

Mohlala was given an opportunity to dispel the allegations, but the board deemed her responses as "inadequate" and decided to place her on a precautionary suspension pending the forensic investigation. 

According to the PPRA, the allegations against Mohlala include the contravention of the pension fund legislation by failing to make contributions to the pension fund, the irregular appointments of personnel, irregular, fruitless and wasteful expenditure, and "serious intentional misrepresentation, fraud and corruption".

The board is also concerned by what appears to be "attempts to distract and blackmail" the chairperson of the PPRA "aimed at discrediting the entire board and the organisation...we suspect with the hope that the board will abandon the investigations on maladministration fraud and corruption".

However, the board says it remains determined to finalise the investigations and act on the findings.

The National Property Practitioners Council (NPPC) said it commended the PPRA board for taking further steps against Mohlala and hopes the matter will be resolved swiftly. The NPPC pledged its support to the board of the PPRA, and in its  view of the process was thorough, transparent and fair.

NPPC CEO Joseph Sakoneka said the restoration of the credibility of the PPRA is critical for the industry.

Company Snapshot
