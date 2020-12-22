39m ago

add bookmark

Prosus begins $5 billion buyback of own and Naspers shares

Penelope Mashego
Prosus is buying back up to $5 billion of its own shares, as well as those of its parent company, Naspers
Prosus is buying back up to $5 billion of its own shares, as well as those of its parent company, Naspers

Consumer internet group Prosus has repurchased $78.3 million of its shares and $93.8 million Naspers shares as it works towards the $5 billion target it announced at the end of October. 

Prosus has global businesses operating in food delivery, online education and payments, among others.

The cash-flush Naspers subsidiary announced the acquisitions on Tuesday. It has a $10 billion growth cash pile and net cash of about $4 billion, Fin24 reported recently.

The $5 billion is made up of an up to $1.37 billion Prosus ordinary share N repurchase programme, from free-float shareholders, and up to $3.63 billion of on-market Naspers N ordinary share purchase programme.

Naspers has previously said that the purchase was "a meaningful investment in the group’s portfolio". 

Fin24 is part of Media24, a subsidiary of Naspers.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
Prosus to target online care startups for elderly after pandemic
Prosus on hunt for deals after cash reaches $4.3 billion
Naspers forecasts dip in earnings due to reduced contributions from Prosus
Read more on:
prosusnaspersshare repurchase
ZAR/USD
14.66
(-0.48)
ZAR/GBP
19.59
(+0.21)
ZAR/EUR
17.85
(+0.04)
ZAR/AUD
11.04
(+0.15)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(-0.19)
Gold
1866.06
(-0.64)
Silver
25.33
(-3.38)
Platinum
1003.00
(-0.49)
Brent Crude
50.86
(-2.45)
Palladium
2320.74
(+0.63)
All Share
58619.75
(-0.16)
Top 40
53648.03
(-0.25)
Financial 15
11911.08
(+0.73)
Industrial 25
77483.14
(-0.13)
Resource 10
56038.37
(-0.75)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
Have you claimed the interest on your rental deposit?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, and I've gotten it.
21% - 483 votes
No, I did not.
52% - 1193 votes
My landlord refused
27% - 631 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | I cannot meet my debt review obligations. What is the worst that...

14 Nov

MONEY CLINIC | I cannot meet my debt review obligations. What is the worst that can happen?
forsubscribers
Thousands of retirement fund members stand to gain as court rules on unclaimed...

09 Nov

Thousands of retirement fund members stand to gain as court rules on unclaimed benefits
forsubscribers
Investing and Behaviour: Visible vs Invisible

08 Nov

Investing and Behaviour: Visible vs Invisible
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20344.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo