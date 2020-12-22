Prosus begins $5 billion buyback of own and Naspers shares

Consumer internet group Prosus has repurchased $78.3 million of its shares and $93.8 million Naspers shares as it works towards the $5 billion target it announced at the end of October.

Prosus has global businesses operating in food delivery, online education and payments, among others.

The cash-flush Naspers subsidiary announced the acquisitions on Tuesday. It has a $10 billion growth cash pile and net cash of about $4 billion, Fin24 reported recently.

The $5 billion is made up of an up to $1.37 billion Prosus ordinary share N repurchase programme, from free-float shareholders, and up to $3.63 billion of on-market Naspers N ordinary share purchase programme.

Naspers has previously said that the purchase was "a meaningful investment in the group’s portfolio".

