Final liquidation looms for SA Express after attempts to sell fail

Carin Smith
The Air Services Licensing Council cancelled the licences of SAX, because it was not complying with the licensing provisions of the International Air Services Act.
The Air Services Licensing Council cancelled the licences of SAX, because it was not complying with the licensing provisions of the International Air Services Act.
Gallo Images/Grant Duncan-Smith

The provisional liquidators of SA Express (SAX) intend to apply for final liquidation of the state-owned regional airline, according to a letter to unions, seen by Fin24.

SAX went into provisional liquidation in April 2020 when a business rescue attempt failed. It has not operated since. 

Repeated attempts to conclude a sale of the airline have failed, and in March this year the provisional liquidators announced the reopening of the bidding process. This attempt, however, also appears to have failed. 

The provisional liquidators indicated in 2020 that the amount to be raised was R50 million. At the time, the sale by the liquidators of the airline's few tangible assets raised about R30 million. 

The Fly SAX consortium, made up of former employees, offered R5 million for the intangible assets of SAX, which essentially comprised the licences and related routes. 

However, early in August this year, the Air Services Licensing Council cancelled the licences of SAX on the grounds that it was not complying with the licensing provisions of the International Air Services Act. The loss of its licences means SAX has no intangible assets left either.

SAX has liabilities of more than R900 million. The Judicial Commission of Inquiry into State Capture's report made mention of various questionable dealings linked to the airline.

The Dynamic People's Union of South Africa (Dypusa) told Fin24 it is disappointed with the manner in which government handled the liquidation of SAX. 

"The hopes of reviving the SOE are shattered as well as the hopes of those who used to provide a service to the former regional airline," says the union's general secretary Mashudu Raphetha. He called on law enforcement authorities to finalise their investigations into what led to the demise of SAX and to prosecute those found to blame.

* This article was updated with comment from Dypusa. Fin24 has also reached out to other unions and role players and will update this article if any feedback is received.

Company Snapshot
