R3.2 billion failed to bail out SABC, oversight committee hears

According to the Auditor General's office, a R3.2 billion bailout the SABC got did little to improve its financial position.

It is battling to generate enough revenue and or get clean audits.

The public broadcaster is also missing some key skills that would help it improve internal financial controls.

The R3.2-billion bailout government gave the SABC three years ago did little to improve its financial position, with irregular spend and other financial concerns still dogging Auckland Park, Parliament's Standing Committee on Public Accounts heard on Wednesday.

The broadcaster is not generating enough revenue; it is still battling poor record-keeping from prior years; and staff need training as the SABC faces "internal control deficiencies" that stop it from achieving clean audits.

The office of the Auditor General warned the committee that while the public service broadcaster was allocated over R3 billion in the 2019/2020 financial year – transferred to the SABC in tranches of R2.1 billion and R1.1 billion respectively – it is still struggling to cover its costs.

The SABC got a qualified audit opinion from the Auditor General in 2021, with irregular expenditure remaining high, despite falling from R5.3 billion in 2020 to R2.8 billion the next year.

This is partly due to the ongoing impact of previous years, the committee heard.

The broadcaster saw a fall in revenue over the past two years, incurring a net loss of R530 million in 2021 compared to a net loss of R511 million in 2020.

In a bid to generate income, SABC management has called for a household levy to replace the current TV licence system, which would cover a broader range of devices. It also wants private broadcasters to collect revenue on behalf of the SABC.

But in the meantime, Auditor General business executive Andries Sekgetho said the SABC did not implement adequate procedures to identify and record all instances of irregular expenditure from prior years – nor the possible impact of these transactions on the ongoing multi-year contracts concluded in those years.

"Unfortunately, the SABC did not attain favourable audit outcomes. They got a qualified audit outcome. The qualification is primarily driving by inability to disclose its balance of irregular expenditure," said Sekgatho.

Sekgatho also said while the broadcaster was trying to resolve the problem, supporting evidence was not available for some of the older contracts the SABC had.

"Management (at the SABC) is trying to clear the qualification (the qualified audit opinion). They are investigating the drivers of the irregular expenditure, to make a determination that is accurate, reliable and complete.

"They will also engage the National Treasury for any arrangement to write off these balances and you need the evidence for that," Sekgatho said.

He said the entity still struggles to generate higher rates of revenue than its costs, driving the public service broadcaster to eat into its reserves.

Additionally, it faces crucial skills gaps that leave it battling to manage internal financial controls.

"We have also noted inadequate training of staff in supply chain management. Payments in some instances are made without supporting contracts. There are internal control deficiencies. Recommendations include that management continue with the process of investigating irregular expenditure," he said.

The Auditor General also said the SABC's head of supply chain management position was vacant during the year under review and that this contributed to the slow progress in strengthening the internal control environment.

Scopa member for the Democratic Alliance Alf Lees asked if the Auditor General is satisfied that the SABC is a going concern, and what the implications for its legal requirements would be if the broadcaster were no longer a going concern.

Sekgatho said according to the strictest definition – mainly whether the entity could continue operating into the next audit cycle – the SABC remained a going concern, but he warned that the SABC still had limited resources.

"[W]e were satisfied that the going concern principle was met when we signed the financial statements. However, we highlighted material uncertainties because the ratios suggest a decline in resources available to the entity…The decline remains a concern for us," Sekgatho said.

