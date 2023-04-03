1h ago

Share

Ramaphosa must urgently solve visa mess, says BLSA

accreditation
Compiled by Carin Smith
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
SA has significant deficits in areas like technical skills.
SA has significant deficits in areas like technical skills.
Getty

A major overhaul of South Africa's visa regime is needed, and during his upcoming investment conference, President Cyril Ramaphosa should address the issue, according to Business Leadership SA (BLSA).

"The president could use the opportunity to announce a credible intervention to fix the visa mess. That would go far to addressing one of the major sources of a lack of confidence in South Africa's investment case," the BLSA says in its latest newsletter.

Visa administration problems at the Department of Home Affairs are unacceptable and a serious impediment to the South African economy, according to BLSA.  

The slow processing of applications for work visas and the extension of existing ones create an "impossible situation" for companies doing business or wanting to do business in SA. This is despite efforts by Operation Vulindlela in the Presidency to revise the scarce skills list, the BLSA said in its weekly newsletter on Monday.

"For company executives, the uncertainty created by the administrative chaos is a massive turnoff. If a company is considering the location of their regional headquarters, how does South Africa compare to competitors such as Dubai?" asks the BLSA.

It estimates that more than 50 000 foreigners working in SA face losing their status when their visas expire, purely because the Department of Home Affairs has been unable to process their applications in time.

It points out that SA has significant deficits in areas like technical skills. "We need to give international companies the confidence to plan on investments here without the fear that they will simply be unable to send their people because we cannot manage our bureaucracy," states the BLSA.

"Next week, the president will be hosting the fifth South Africa Investment Conference, which is aimed to attract foreign investment to the country. The president could use the opportunity to announce a credible intervention to fix the visa mess...Organised business is eager to help."

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
home affairscyril ramaphosainvestmentvisasjobs
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Rand - Dollar
17.81
-0.0%
Rand - Pound
22.08
-0.7%
Rand - Euro
19.39
-0.6%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.06
-1.5%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-1.0%
Platinum
987.23
-0.0%
Palladium
1,491.24
+2.1%
Gold
1,986.29
+0.9%
Silver
24.14
+0.1%
Brent Crude
79.89
+1.6%
Top 40
70,988
+0.7%
All Share
76,644
+0.7%
Resource 10
66,974
+1.1%
Industrial 25
103,245
+0.3%
Financial 15
15,677
+1.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Partner Content
WATCH: The tax highlights you missed at the 2023 Budget Speech

2h ago

WATCH: The tax highlights you missed at the 2023 Budget Speech
How Speedbreaker the racehorse is breaking speed limits in Jozi

31 Mar

How Speedbreaker the racehorse is breaking speed limits in Jozi
LISTEN | How remote working, digitisation and upskilling will improve your...

30 Mar

LISTEN | How remote working, digitisation and upskilling will improve your business growth
Zero alcohol’s value on the rise: Here’s what you need to know about alcohol-free...

30 Mar

Zero alcohol’s value on the rise: Here’s what you need to know about alcohol-free spirits
Find more
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Government tenders

Find public sector tender opportunities in South Africa here.

Government tenders
This portal provides access to information on all tenders made by all public sector organisations in all spheres of government.
Browse tenders
© 2023 (3.0.23081.19) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo