29m ago

Share

Ramaphosa pays record price for a Boran bull

accreditation
Compiled by Helena Wasserman
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Jester, the Boran bull that fetched more than R3 million.
Jester, the Boran bull that fetched more than R3 million.
Photo: Hurwitz Farming/African Farmer/X

President Cyril Ramaphosa bought a Buran bull for a record price at a recent Mpumalanga auction, African Farming reports.

The animal, named Jester, fetched R3.5 million – the highest price to date for a Buran bull, the Media24-owned publication confirmed. The bull will join Ramaphosa’s Ntaba Nyoni Boran stud near Badplaas. 

The auction took place in Davel, Mpumalanga, over the weekend.

Boran cattle were originally bred in eastern Africa more than 1 000 years ago, and are known for being very well adapted to harsh conditions on the continent.

The greatest attribute of the Boran is its fertility, according to the Boran Cattle Breeders' Society of South Africa. "Even under harsh conditions, the Boran cow will continue to breed and rear calves and do this without punishing herself."

Boran cattle are also docile and easy to handle. 

Ramaphosa is an avid cattle farmer, and is the biggest owner of Ankole cattle in South Africa. His interest in the breed of long-horned cattle started during a trip to Uganda.

His Ankole stud farm, Phala Phala in Limpopo, became infamous after two burglars stole several millions of rand worth of US dollars, allegedly stuffed under a sofa cushion.

This triggered a range of accusations against Ramaphosa, but last month the Public Protector cleared Ramaphosa of any wrongdoing.

At the Hurwitz Farming auction in Davel this weekend, another sale broke a record, African Farming reported. Twelve straws of semen from a bull called Picasso were sold for R88 000 each. Picasso died last year when he was struck by lightning. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
bullscyril ramaphosaauction
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Rand - Dollar
18.76
+1.1%
Rand - Pound
24.00
+0.6%
Rand - Euro
20.68
+0.7%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.33
+0.5%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+1.2%
Platinum
896.89
-0.1%
Palladium
1,272.67
+1.8%
Gold
1,922.49
+0.4%
Silver
22.79
+0.5%
Brent Crude
87.55
+1.6%
Top 40
72,031
+1.0%
All Share
77,550
+0.9%
Resource 10
60,979
+1.6%
Industrial 25
107,398
+0.9%
Financial 15
17,342
+0.4%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Partner Content
WATCH | How the MacBook Pro M1 is helping to restore Kwandwe reserve's ecosystem...

02 Aug

WATCH | How the MacBook Pro M1 is helping to restore Kwandwe reserve's ecosystem to its full glory
WATCH | 3 ways businesses are protecting your data from cybersecurity risks

01 Aug

WATCH | 3 ways businesses are protecting your data from cybersecurity risks
Find the best power solution to help you beat the loadshedding blues

28 Jul

Find the best power solution to help you beat the loadshedding blues
Absa Money Makeover: How to stop the debt cycle

26 Jul

Absa Money Makeover: How to stop the debt cycle
Find more
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Government tenders

Find public sector tender opportunities in South Africa here.

Government tenders
This portal provides access to information on all tenders made by all public sector organisations in all spheres of government.
Browse tenders
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23215.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo