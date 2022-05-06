Ramaphosa takes swipe at Sibanye Stillwater after stadium fiasco

President Cyril Ramaphosa bemoaned the poor state of labour relations at some mining companies in the country just days after striking Sibanye Stillwater gold miners stormed the stage where he was speaking in the city of Rustenburg.

The workers, on strike at South Africa’s biggest precious metals producer for the last two months, were demanding that the company meet their demands. Ramaphosa was forced to abort his May day speech and was taken to safety by his security detail.

Ramaphosa, who founded the country’s biggest mining union in the 1980s and led the largest-ever gold industry strike, urged mining companies to negotiate with workers without mentioning Sibanye by name.

“Hostility between employers and employees should belong in the dustbin of history,” he said on Friday in a speech at a mine owned by Anglo American Platinum. “We should not continue to be trapped by the past where there was total hostility between stakeholders.”

Sibanye’s workers want a raise of R1 000, while the company is offering R850. They were further angered late last month when Sibanye revealed that its chief executive officer, Neal Froneman, had earned R300 million in the financial year, mainly due to the performance of the company’s shares.



