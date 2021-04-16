46m ago

add bookmark

Rattled Chinese tech giants pledge to end unfair competition

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Alibaba's Jack Ma in Paris, France delivering a speech a Viva Technology show. (Image: Chesnot/Getty Images)
Alibaba's Jack Ma in Paris, France delivering a speech a Viva Technology show. (Image: Chesnot/Getty Images)
Chesnot
  • More than 20 Chinese tech giants have made a public pact to abide by anti-monopoly guidelines, after regulators told them to note "the warning" of a record fine against e-commerce giant Alibaba.
  • The oaths come after regulators summoned 34 tech companies and warned them to "rectify" any anti-competitive measures.
  • The firms were given one month to undergo complete rectification after conducting internal checks, and to correct practices that harmed competition.

More than 20 Chinese tech giants have made a public pact to abide by anti-monopoly guidelines, after regulators told them to note "the warning" of a record fine against e-commerce giant Alibaba.

Beijing is taking China's tech firms to task to curtail the reach of private companies into the daily finances of the Chinese public - and, analysts say, to rein in their runaway expansion.

In a series of individual statements published by China's market regulator on Wednesday and Thursday, some of the country's biggest brands - including ByteDance, Baidu and CTrip - promised to "ensure fair competition", "not abuse market dominance", and "not implement unfair price behaviour".

The oaths come after regulators summoned 34 tech companies on Tuesday and warned them to "rectify" any anti-competitive measures and "heed the warning of Alibaba's case".

The firms were given one month to undergo complete rectification after conducting internal checks, and to correct practices that harmed competition.

Ride-hailing service Didi, video platforms Kuaishou and Bilibili, as well as e-commerce firm JD.com are also among those who have since published commitments.

JD.com said it would not force the practice of "choosing one of two" on its retailers - where merchants are compelled to work only with one platform and not its rivals - a move which Alibaba had come under fire for.

Meanwhile, in its statement, Didi pledged: "Except where necessary for regular business activities, we will not illegally collect or misuse personal information."

The next front in Beijing's assault on big tech could be the huge volumes of data they scoop up from China's consumers.

On Saturday, regulators hit Alibaba with a $2.78 billion penalty, after a months-long investigation found it had been abusing its dominant market position.

Alibaba and JD.com, along with messaging and gaming giant Tencent, have become hugely profitable on the back of growing Chinese digital lifestyles and government restrictions on major US competitors in the domestic market.

But as the platforms amassed hundreds of millions of regular users, concern has risen over their influence in China, where they are used for a huge array of daily tasks.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
chinaictantitrustcompanies
USD/ZAR
14.21
(-0.1)
GBP/ZAR
19.55
(+0.1)
EUR/ZAR
16.99
(+0.2)
AUD/ZAR
10.98
(+0.0)
JPY/ZAR
0.13
(+0.2)
Gold
1,763.32
(-0.0)
Silver
25.81
(-0.1)
Platinum
1,199.51
(+0.2)
Brent Crude
66.94
(+0.5)
Palladium
2,744.01
(-0.1)
All Share
67,823
(0.0)
Top 40
62,080
(0.0)
Financial 15
12,342
(0.0)
Industrial 25
88,642
(0.0)
Resource 10
68,827
(0.0)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
Have you claimed the interest on your rental deposit?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, and I've gotten it.
21% - 1273 votes
No, I did not.
51% - 3156 votes
My landlord refused
28% - 1700 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | I managed to save R200k while I was employed. How should I invest it?

31 Mar

MONEY CLINIC | I managed to save R200k while I was employed. How should I invest it?
MONEY CLINIC | Could I retire comfortably by investing in gold or bitcoin?

27 Mar

MONEY CLINIC | Could I retire comfortably by investing in gold or bitcoin?
Signing an offer to purchase a property? Here's why you should look before you leap

28 Mar

Signing an offer to purchase a property? Here's why you should look before you leap
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21089.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo