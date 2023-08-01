RBPlat to cease trading on the JSE on Wednesday as Implats wraps up takeover

57m ago

Shares of Royal Bafokeng Platinum will be suspended from trading on the JSE on Wednesday ahead of its delisting in mid-September, as Impala Platinum wraps up its takeover of the mining company.

Last week, Implats announced it had finally completed its long-won acquisition of RBPlat, having closed its offer to shareholders and garnered more than 98% of the company's share capital.

In line with the provisions of the Companies Act, Implats moved to compulsorily acquire all of the RBPlat shares it did not already hold, and it now expects this will be finalised on 14 September. It also applied for the termination of the RBPlat listing on the JSE, which is anticipated to take place on 18 September.

The RBPlat share was trading at R128 on Tuesday and is essentially pegged to Impala Platinum's offer price extended to all shareholders.

RBPlat on Tuesday reported a dive in earnings due to a decline in metal prices coupled with lower production volumes and higher cost of sales.

Headline earnings slumped almost 115% to a headline loss of about R330 million, while revenue decreased by 29% to R5.8 billion. The company's net cash position fell 7.1% to R4.5 billion.

"The operating environment for the first half of 2023 was characterised by a decline in the basket price combined with ongoing inflationary pressure on the operating costs of the business," said RBPlat CEO, Steve Phiri, in a statement.

"Bafokeng Rasimone Platinum Mine’s steady operational performance was offset by a weaker operational performance from Styldrift, which was caused by a slower recovery from the operational challenges experienced in 2022. We also recorded a disappointing performance in our safety metrics, having sadly lost one of our employees, and a deterioration in our serious injury frequency rate."

Phiri thanked RBPlat management and employees for their resilience and commitment to the business during a period of the corporate action.

Rand - Dollar
18.03
-0.9%
Rand - Pound
23.07
-0.5%
Rand - Euro
19.79
-0.7%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.95
+0.4%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.4%
Platinum
937.47
-0.1%
Palladium
1,270.86
-0.2%
Gold
1,954.15
-0.6%
Silver
24.49
-1.1%
Brent Crude
85.43
+1.2%
Top 40
73,718
+0.1%
All Share
79,036
+0.1%
Resource 10
64,151
-0.2%
Industrial 25
109,437
+0.3%
Financial 15
17,319
-0.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes
Company Snapshot
