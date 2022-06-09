1h ago

add bookmark

Remgro, MSC made cash offer for Mediclinic – but board rejected it

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Mediclinic

Remgro and Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) have proposed a cash offer to buy out Mediclinic shareholders.

The offer was made at the end of May, but was rejected by the Mediclinic board.

They are offering shareholders 463 pence (R89) per share. Mediclinic’s share price closed at R79.78 on Tuesday evening.

Remgro and MSC are equal partners in the consortium that wants to take control of Mediclinic. Remgro already owns 44.6% of Mediclinic. MSC is an international shipping group which is headquartered in Switzerland. It is a privately held company, owned by the Italian Aponte family.

Following the board’s rejection of the offer, Remgro and MSC are considering their position.

“There can be no certainty that any [new] offer will be made,” they said in a statement. But they added that any further offer is likely to be solely in cash.

The consortium also reserved the right to make an offer for Mediclinic at any time at a lower value or on less favourable terms.

Mediclinic was founded in 1984 after the Rembrandt Group (now Remgro) commissioned Edwin Hertzog to investigate the launch of a private hospital group. It has been listed on the JSE since 1986.

Get the biggest business stories emailed to you every weekday.

Go to the Fin24 front page.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
remgromscmediclinic
Rand - Dollar
15.21
+0.5%
Rand - Pound
19.02
+0.8%
Rand - Euro
16.29
+0.6%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.91
+0.8%
Rand - Yen
0.11
+0.0%
Gold
1,850.62
-0.2%
Silver
21.99
-0.3%
Palladium
1,946.06
+0.2%
Platinum
992.24
-1.9%
Brent Crude
123.58
+2.4%
Top 40
62,651
-1.3%
All Share
69,189
-1.1%
Resource 10
74,096
-1.7%
Industrial 25
76,230
-1.2%
Financial 15
15,710
-0.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | My spouse has died. What happens to our home now?

08 Jun

MONEY CLINIC | My spouse has died. What happens to our home now?
MONEY CLINIC | Debt review: Can I go to court to have my debt written off?

21 May

MONEY CLINIC | Debt review: Can I go to court to have my debt written off?
MONEY CLINIC | I pre-qualified for a bond, but my credit score has since dropped....

14 May

MONEY CLINIC | I pre-qualified for a bond, but my credit score has since dropped. What now?
Read more
© 2022 (2.0.22157.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo