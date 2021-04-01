41m ago

add bookmark

Reserve Bank fines Deutsche Bank, Discovery Life for lapses in money-laundering control measures

Jan Cronje
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
The Reserve Bank's headquarters in Pretoria’s CBD.
The Reserve Bank's headquarters in Pretoria’s CBD.
Alet Pretorius

The SA Reserve bank has fined the Johannesburg branch of Deutsche Bank R28 million and Discovery Life R1.5 million for weaknesses in their money-laundering control measures.

The central bank explained the sanctions were imposed for compliance lapses and not because it found any evidence of money laundering by either institution.

The fines stem from a failure to comply with certain provisions of the Financial Intelligence Centre Act.

In addition to a R28 million fine, Deutsche Bank faces an additional R10 million fine which has been suspended for three years.

Discovery Life, which was fined R1.5 million, had an additional financial penalty of R500 000 suspended for the same amount of time. 

The Reserve Bank said both institutions were cooperating with it and had agreed to resolve the compliance deficiencies it identified. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
reserve bankdiscovery lifedeutsche bank
USD/ZAR
14.63
(-1.0)
GBP/ZAR
20.23
(-0.7)
EUR/ZAR
17.21
(-0.7)
AUD/ZAR
11.14
(-0.8)
JPY/ZAR
0.13
(-0.9)
Gold
1,727.09
(+1.2)
Silver
24.87
(+1.9)
Platinum
1,211.00
(+2.1)
Brent Crude
62.74
(-2.2)
Palladium
2,654.00
(+1.1)
All Share
67,236
(+1.1)
Top 40
61,590
(+1.2)
Financial 15
12,166
(-0.8)
Industrial 25
89,425
(+2.3)
Resource 10
66,915
(+0.4)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
Have you claimed the interest on your rental deposit?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, and I've gotten it.
21% - 1202 votes
No, I did not.
52% - 3008 votes
My landlord refused
28% - 1624 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | I managed to save R200k while I was employed. How should I invest it?

31 Mar

MONEY CLINIC | I managed to save R200k while I was employed. How should I invest it?
MONEY CLINIC | Could I retire comfortably by investing in gold or bitcoin?

27 Mar

MONEY CLINIC | Could I retire comfortably by investing in gold or bitcoin?
Signing an offer to purchase a property? Here's why you should look before you leap

28 Mar

Signing an offer to purchase a property? Here's why you should look before you leap
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21089.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo