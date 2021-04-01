Reserve Bank fines Deutsche Bank, Discovery Life for lapses in money-laundering control measures

The SA Reserve bank has fined the Johannesburg branch of Deutsche Bank R28 million and Discovery Life R1.5 million for weaknesses in their money-laundering control measures.

The central bank explained the sanctions were imposed for compliance lapses and not because it found any evidence of money laundering by either institution.

The fines stem from a failure to comply with certain provisions of the Financial Intelligence Centre Act.

In addition to a R28 million fine, Deutsche Bank faces an additional R10 million fine which has been suspended for three years.

Discovery Life, which was fined R1.5 million, had an additional financial penalty of R500 000 suspended for the same amount of time.

The Reserve Bank said both institutions were cooperating with it and had agreed to resolve the compliance deficiencies it identified.