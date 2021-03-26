1h ago

add bookmark

Restricting liquor sales over long weekends could be 'death warrant' for industry - SAB

Carin Smith
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
The beer industry is still in recovery from the devastation caused by 19 weeks of no trade.
The beer industry is still in recovery from the devastation caused by 19 weeks of no trade.

If government decides to implement restrictions or a ban on the sale of alcohol again, it should give the industry "a rational reason for signing this veritable death warrant", Zoleka Lisa, vice president of corporate affairs at SA Breweries said in a statement on Friday.

Lisa's comments come in the wake of reports that Health Minister Zweli Mkhize's advisors have recommended tighter restrictions on gatherings and liquor sales ahead of a series of upcoming public holidays, including the Easter weekend. Experts have warned that a third wave of the virus could be even deadlier than the first or the second. 

Scientists and government officials have also warned that a third wave of coronavirus infections could surface soon after the long Easter weekend, News24 reported. 

"Unjust and reactive regulations will do more harm than good. So, we ask government and civil society to accept us as a partner so we can find and implement solutions to the challenges that face our society without destroying hundreds of thousands of livelihoods in the process. There is a better way, if we work together," said Lisa.  

"If our trade is restricted in the coming long weekends, our government should know that any interruption in sales, particularly on Friday and Saturday, where 50% to 60% of sales are made, will put thousands of small businesses at a serious disadvantage. Many of these small businesses, who our president deemed 'crucial for the South African economy', and who only just started to recover from the hardship of the 2020 bans, will not survive another wave of restrictions." 

Lisa, however, said the beer industry is still in recovery from the devastation caused by 19 weeks of no trade due to previous Covid-19 restrictions on liquor sales. The industry lost R36.3 billion in sales revenue and over 200 000 jobs were shed, Lisa said. 

"The South African Breweries along with other industry stakeholders, has already proactively made recommendations to government through various structures on alternative measures to manage the upcoming Easter period and other holidays amidst concerns of a third wave," said Lisa. 

"Regardless, we acknowledge our responsibility and have set in motion a number of initiatives during this period to ensure that our consumers and customers uphold Covid-19 regulations, [but] we cannot hide from our economic reality. We understand our responsibility to reduce the harmful consumption, but this requires a broader engagement between our industry, alcohol policy, regulations and innovation to foster a culture of alcohol moderation." 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
sa breweriesalcohol bancoronavirusbeer
USD/ZAR
14.96
(-0.4)
GBP/ZAR
20.64
(+0.1)
EUR/ZAR
17.66
(-0.1)
AUD/ZAR
11.43
(+0.4)
JPY/ZAR
0.14
(-0.8)
Gold
1,731.79
(+0.3)
Silver
25.03
(-0.1)
Platinum
1,185.00
(+3.0)
Brent Crude
61.95
(-3.8)
Palladium
2,679.00
(+2.6)
All Share
66,834
(+3.2)
Top 40
61,244
(+3.3)
Financial 15
12,147
(+2.5)
Industrial 25
87,918
(+2.3)
Resource 10
67,491
(+5.0)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
Have you claimed the interest on your rental deposit?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, and I've gotten it.
21% - 1172 votes
No, I did not.
52% - 2935 votes
My landlord refused
28% - 1584 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | I have R1.5 million in capital - what is the safest way to invest...

24 Mar

MONEY CLINIC | I have R1.5 million in capital - what is the safest way to invest my money?
MONEY CLINIC | I have received a R70 000 retrenchment payout. How should I manage...

20 Mar

MONEY CLINIC | I have received a R70 000 retrenchment payout. How should I manage my debt?
MONEY CLINIC | I have R50K to invest. Can I live off the interest within 10 years?

13 Feb

MONEY CLINIC | I have R50K to invest. Can I live off the interest within 10 years?
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21076.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo