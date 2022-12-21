Return to normal office occupancy unlikely over the next few years - here's why

Office demand in 2022 was boosted by a return of more workers to the office as Covid-19 became less of a factor.

However, a proportion of those companies requiring their employees to return to the office favour flexible or hybrid working.

This, together with weak economic fundamentals and low business confidence, makes a return to normal vacancies unlikely over the next few years, according to property consultancy and research firm Rode & Associates.

"Office demand in 2022 was boosted by a return of more workers to the office as Covid-19 became less of a factor. However, a proportion of those companies requiring their employees to return to the office favour flexible or hybrid working and more collaboration areas, implying less demand for space compared to before the pandemic," according to the latest report by property consultancy and research firm Rode & Associates.

In Rode's view, this, together with weak economic fundamentals and low business confidence, makes a return to normal vacancies unlikely over the next few years.

"The sustainability of the work-from-home trend and economic health will be key to the long-term demand for the office sector. At this stage, these factors do not look promising," states Rode.

However, Rode believes the impact of the work-from-home trend in the long term probably will not be as "value destructive" as expected, as working entirely from home will not work for many companies, especially large corporates.

Vacancy rates for grade A+, A, and B offices have stabilised at about 14% in the fourth quarter of 2022, marginally better than the fourth quarter of 2021. Current vacancy rates are still well above the pre-Covid-19 level of 10.5% in 2019 and the long-term average of about 9%.

"The slight improvement in office vacancy rates seen the past few quarters has been evident in Cape Town and Johannesburg and some of the secondary cities such as Mbombela and George. However, Pretoria and Durban fared comparatively worse."

Usually, older, lower-grade office buildings have higher vacancies.

"This is especially a problem currently as tenants in grades C and B tend to upgrade to A because market rentals of A-grade office space are so low in real terms," states Rode.

Apart from the cost factor, some tenants are relocating to newer offices because of their better amenities.

"The next few years will likely see continued sparse construction of new office blocks and a rise in the conversion of older office space, where financially and practically feasible. However, high conversion costs - due to the double-digit rise in building costs - will continue to hold back conversion projects in the short term," states Rode.

"Stronger demand for office space will be needed for the sector to be on a sustained recovery path."