1h ago

add bookmark

Rhodes and Bull Brand producer's earnings jump earnings despite constrained consumers

accreditation
Compiled by Penelope Mashego
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Bull Brand factory Krugersdorp.
Bull Brand factory Krugersdorp.
Rapport

Rhodes and Bull Brand owner RFG earnings for the interim period have increased despite constrained consumers and logistics challenges. 

The food producer released its results for the six months ended 3 April 2022, on Wednesday which showed that its earnings increased by 17% to R359 million and its headline earnings per share had grown by 32.5% to 60.3 cents.

RFG said it capitalised on opportunities to grow its market share for canned fruit, jams, corned meat, fruit juice and baby meals despite South African consumers being under pressure and logistics challenges affecting exports.

Its long life division's revenue jumped by 16.4% and achieved volume growth of 13.4%.

"Fruit juice and dry foods continued to deliver strong sales growth with both categories achieving double-digit sales growth, which contributed to increased market share in these highly competitive categories," said RFG.

The group added that ready meals have proven to be resilient despite weak consumer spending.

However, meat price inflation and increased competition continued to put pressure on margins, warned RFG.

"The group's ongoing focus is on recovering increased input costs from the market and generating operating efficiencies to counter the impact of cost pressure on margins," RFG said about its plans for the second half of the year.



We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
rfgresults releasefood & beverages
Rand - Dollar
15.68
-0.2%
Rand - Pound
19.69
-0.3%
Rand - Euro
16.78
+0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.15
-0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.1%
Gold
1,858.19
-0.5%
Silver
21.99
-0.6%
Palladium
2,018.50
+0.5%
Platinum
952.50
-0.4%
Brent Crude
113.56
+0.1%
Top 40
61,177
0.0%
All Share
67,691
0.0%
Resource 10
74,345
0.0%
Industrial 25
71,771
0.0%
Financial 15
15,802
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | Debt review: Can I go to court to have my debt written off?

21 May

MONEY CLINIC | Debt review: Can I go to court to have my debt written off?
MONEY CLINIC | I pre-qualified for a bond, but my credit score has since dropped....

14 May

MONEY CLINIC | I pre-qualified for a bond, but my credit score has since dropped. What now?
MONEY CLINIC | I'm a first-time homebuyer. How long does the home transfer process...

23 Apr

MONEY CLINIC | I'm a first-time homebuyer. How long does the home transfer process take?
Read more
© 2022 (2.0.22139.14) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo