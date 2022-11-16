1h ago

add bookmark

Row over Molefe's pension continues as fund vows to fight appeal bid

accreditation
Compiled by Marelise van der Merwe
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Former Eskom boss Brian Molefe
Former Eskom boss Brian Molefe
Gallo Images / Sowetan / Esa Alexander

The Eskom Pension and Provident Fund (EPPF) will oppose former Eskom executive Brian Molefe's decision to apply for leave to appeal last month's high court ruling in the ongoing battle over his pension payout, it said in a statement on Wednesday.

It intends to file an opposing affidavit with the Supreme Court of Appeal in a bid to recover the funds from the former Eskom CEO.

On 12 October, the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria dismissed, with costs, Molefe's application for leave to appeal an earlier ruling that would have compelled him to pay back millions of rands.

Molefe was ordered in 2018 to return "patently unlawful" payments in a case brought by opposition party the DA and trade union Solidarity.

In July this year, a second ruling confirmed this, ordering him to pay back R9.9 million, plus interest, to the fund. The same ruling had also required the fund to pay back R30 million it had received from Eskom. The fund repaid the R30 million to Eskom, but Molefe sought leave to appeal the ruling.

The fund said on Wednesday that Molefe’s legal team gave notice last week that he will petition the Supreme Court of Appeal for the opportunity to appeal or have the Pretoria court’s decision set aside.

The fight over Molefe's pension has been ongoing for years, with EPPF chief executive Shafeeq Abrahams saying on Wednesday that the fund would do everything in its power recover the fund money.

"We are doing everything we can to recover the money. We have already served a letter of demand," Abrahams said.

Abrahams previously said the fund was "hopeful repayment will take place soon", News24 reported. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
brian molefeeppfeskom
Rand - Dollar
17.23
+0.5%
Rand - Pound
20.49
+0.3%
Rand - Euro
17.91
+0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.65
+0.5%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.6%
Gold
1,778.48
-0.0%
Silver
21.60
+0.2%
Palladium
2,068.00
-1.8%
Platinum
1,010.00
-0.9%
Brent Crude
93.86
+0.8%
Top 40
66,222
-0.5%
All Share
72,608
-0.5%
Resource 10
70,706
-2.9%
Industrial 25
88,054
+0.6%
Financial 15
15,805
+0.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Partner Content
What if… I cut out monthly takeaways and invested the money? | Nedbank

10 Nov

What if… I cut out monthly takeaways and invested the money? | Nedbank
Ghosts, game shows and entrepreneurs: Tune into BBC Brit this festive season for...

09 Nov

Ghosts, game shows and entrepreneurs: Tune into BBC Brit this festive season for the best primetime entertainment
Home Insurance: Rebuilding SA’s economy starts at home

24 Oct

Home Insurance: Rebuilding SA’s economy starts at home
Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town

13 Oct

Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town
Find more
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Government tenders

Find public sector tender opportunities in South Africa here.

Government tenders
This portal provides access to information on all tenders made by all public sector organisations in all spheres of government.
Browse tenders
© 2022 (2.5.22318.2) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo