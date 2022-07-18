35m ago

add bookmark

Russian channel RT broke impartiality rules, UK regulator finds

accreditation
Employees of RT work in its international studio in Moscow, Russia. (Photo: Misha Friedman/Getty Images)
Employees of RT work in its international studio in Moscow, Russia. (Photo: Misha Friedman/Getty Images)

Britain's media regulator, Ofcom, said Russian news channel RT had failed to preserve due impartiality in relation to its coverage of the conflict in the Donbas region of Ukraine.

"Ofcom considers that these breaches were serious and repeated, and we are minded to consider them for the imposition of a statutory sanction," the regulator - which suspended RT's licence in March - said.

Ofcom had cited RT's links to the Kremlin when it cancelled its licence to broadcast in the UK in March, saying that RT had received funding from the Russian state.

The watchdog had launched 29 investigations into RT after complaints from viewers and its own monitoring of the channel. The breaches related to its coverage of the conflict in late February and early March.

In response to the findings, RT said: The logic of these decisions mirrors the one guiding their delivery many months after Ofcom's revocation of RT's license: it is a trial after a conviction"


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
rtrussiaukraine
Rand - Dollar
17.09
-0.0%
Rand - Pound
20.47
-0.9%
Rand - Euro
17.35
-0.7%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.67
-0.6%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.3%
Gold
1,715.03
+0.4%
Silver
18.83
+0.6%
Palladium
1,894.50
+3.3%
Platinum
867.50
+1.8%
Brent Crude
101.16
+2.0%
Top 40
60,570
+2.8%
All Share
66,814
+2.7%
Resource 10
59,240
+3.1%
Industrial 25
83,443
+3.2%
Financial 15
14,898
+1.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | How can I save on my insurance premiums?

16 Jul

MONEY CLINIC | How can I save on my insurance premiums?
MONEY CLINIC | Buying or selling a home? These are the red flags to look out for

09 Jul

MONEY CLINIC | Buying or selling a home? These are the red flags to look out for
MONEY CLINIC | How can I protect my home during load shedding?

02 Jul

MONEY CLINIC | How can I protect my home during load shedding?
Read more
Government tenders

Find public sector tender opportunities in South Africa here.

Government tenders
This portal provides access to information on all tenders made by all public sector organisations in all spheres of government.
Browse tenders
© 2022 (2.0.22180.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo