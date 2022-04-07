SA auditors' homes can be targeted as part of regulator's new search-and-seizure powers

New disciplinary rules for auditors came into effect this month, which means that the Independent Regulatory Board for Auditors (IRBA) now has the authority to search and seize evidence from registered auditors' offices and homes.

This is the power that IRBA has been waiting for since 2018, when the National Treasury first released the Financial Matters Amendment Bill, which proposed several changes to the Auditing Profession Act.

The new rules say that IRBA may enter auditors' premises to search for and seize any information and documents that might help it in its investigations when disciplining rogue auditors.

But the IRBA may only enter premises that is relevant to its investigation. It must have a certificate from the chairperson of the disciplinary committee authorising its entry, and where a warrant says so, there must also be a member of SAPS.

Paper records, documents, electronic documents on computers, cloud networks and other storage devices may all be affected.

The search-and-seizure powers and how the IRBA will exercise those are not much different from what the draft rules that the regulator published for public comment in November envisaged.

But IRBA acting CEO, Imre Nagy, said the watchdog has taken to heart the concerns that auditing firms and other stakeholders raised during the public consultation process. Nagy said the final rules should allay many of the concerns stakeholders raised.

He said the new rules will enable the IRBA to effectively hold auditors, who have been charged with improper conduct, to account. The rules will also help to restore confidence in it as a regulator and in the auditing profession in SA without leaving auditors feeling bulldozed.

"Importantly, following public comments, we have incorporated the insertion of sub-rule (4) under rule 30, which provides persons from whom search and seizure consent is required to elect to have their legal representative present prior to consenting to the search and seizure," said Nagy.

None of the big four auditing firms in SA have commented about the inclusion of search-and-seizure powers in the new rules, despite their protest about it during the consultation stage. PwC and EY declined to comment.

Deloitte and KPMG SA had not responded to Fin24's request for comment at the time of publication.

