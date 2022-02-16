1h ago

add bookmark

SA bread price war hits Tiger Brands, along with long strike

Fin24 Reporter
accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Photo: Albany/Instagram
Photo: Albany/Instagram

Tiger Brands, South Africa's biggest food manufacturer and owner of brands like All Gold, Black Cat and Koo, saw its revenue for the quarter to end-December fall by 1%.

This was due in part to a strike at some of its divisions - which cost the company R120 million - and a price war among South Africa's bread manufacturers.

Tiger Brands, which owns the Albany bread brand, says its bakeries division experienced significant volume losses due to intense price competition.

"With regards to bread, the immediate priority is to recover the significant market share losses, facilitated by optimal pricing and effective promotional activity. However, profitability in this category is likely to remain under pressure for the remainder of the year," it said. 

Its bakeries business was also hit by rising cost pressures and illegal strikes in October and November.

Its snacks and treats division suffered after an eight-week strike in November and December, compounded by low stocks of finished product because of the civil unrest in July 2021. The company will only have a full supply of products by July 2022.

In addition, its rice business saw prices slump due to a decline in international prices, and "unfavourable weather" conditions which impacted sales of its insect killers, including Doom.

Tiger Brands said the past quarter was a "poor start to the financial year", with its profit margins coming under pressure due to big cost increases of inputs in the past quarter. To prop up profit, it is hiking prices in the current quarter.

"The impact of these price increases on volumes is being carefully managed."

In July, Tiger Brands recalled about 20 million KOO and Hugo's canned vegetable products over safety concerns due to potentially defective cans. This amounted to a recall of 9% of annual production. Some of the cans had a deficient side seam weld that could cause the cans to leak.

On Wednesday, Tiger Brands said its insurance claim related to the can recall is still being assessed, but it has received confirmation of an interim payment of R17 million - which represents approximately 30% of the total amount claimed. This would bring the total insurance claim to around R57 million.

Last year, the company said the final impact of the can recall was estimated to be up to R650 million. The company is also claiming money back from the can supplier.

Tiger Brands' share price fell by a percent following the release of the trading update on Wednesday afternoon.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
tiger brandskoobread
Rand - Dollar
15.12
-0.1%
Rand - Pound
20.50
-0.2%
Rand - Euro
17.18
-0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.83
-0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.2%
Gold
1,858.51
+0.3%
Silver
23.39
+0.1%
Palladium
2,285.50
+1.4%
Platinum
1,044.50
+1.6%
Brent Crude
93.28
-3.4%
Top 40
69,499
+0.5%
All Share
76,263
+0.5%
Resource 10
77,332
+1.2%
Industrial 25
92,384
-0.4%
Financial 15
16,329
+1.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | I want to know more about saving and investing. Where do I start?

15 Feb

MONEY CLINIC | I want to know more about saving and investing. Where do I start?
MONEY CLINIC | Help! I'm self-employed and can't keep up with my car payments

09 Feb

MONEY CLINIC | Help! I'm self-employed and can't keep up with my car payments
MONEY CLINIC | I'm planning to buy a house - what should I look out for?

05 Feb

MONEY CLINIC | I'm planning to buy a house - what should I look out for?
Read more
© 2022 (2.0.22040.11) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo