1h ago

add bookmark

SA mines have vaccinated nearly half their workforce

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Two workers in an underground mine.
Two workers in an underground mine.
Getty Images

South Africa mining companies have fully vaccinated slightly more than 203 000 of the industry’s workers, said Roger Baxter, chief executive officer of Minerals Council South Africa, the industry lobby group for big producers.

The council aims to fully vaccinate 80% of mining staff by the middle of November, Baxter said. Some mining companies have already vaccinated more than 80% of their workers, according to the council.

South Africa’s mining industry employs more than 450 000 workers and contributes about 8% to national gross domestic product.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Rand - Dollar
14.68
+0.9%
Rand - Pound
20.10
+0.3%
Rand - Euro
17.19
+0.7%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.67
+0.5%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+1.0%
Gold
1,774.31
+0.4%
Silver
22.76
+0.3%
Palladium
2,013.00
-0.8%
Platinum
1,006.00
+0.4%
Brent Crude
76.19
+2.5%
Top 40
57,281
+0.6%
All Share
63,664
+0.5%
Resource 10
57,090
+0.2%
Industrial 25
82,388
+1.1%
Financial 15
14,138
-0.3%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
What potential restrictions on unvaccinated South Africans may make the biggest difference to public health, the economy?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Limited access to restaurants and bars
11% - 123 votes
Limited access to shopping centres
15% - 164 votes
Limited access to live events, including sport matches and festivals
26% - 294 votes
Workplace vaccine mandates
48% - 536 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | I'm finally free from my debt. How do I build a good credit score?

22 Sep

MONEY CLINIC | I'm finally free from my debt. How do I build a good credit score?
MONEY CLINIC | Would it benefit me to remove my home loan from debt counselling?

18 Sep

MONEY CLINIC | Would it benefit me to remove my home loan from debt counselling?
MONEY CLINIC | I'm working remotely and want to travel. How can I ensure adequate...

16 Sep

MONEY CLINIC | I'm working remotely and want to travel. How can I ensure adequate risk cover?
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21265.9) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo