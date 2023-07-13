1h ago

Share

SA pledges to help businesses like MTN, Vodacom facing 'extortion' by African governments

accreditation
S'thembile Cele and Loni Prinsloo
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Getty Images

South Africa’s government is stepping up its support for some of the country’s biggest companies to help them hunt for business in Africa and protect them against extortion. 

Naledi Pandor, the foreign minister, and state officials met with business executives this week to discuss how South Africa could present itself as "a unified force" when operating on the continent, and ensure companies take full advantage of the available opportunities, said Clayson Monyela, a spokesman for the Department of International Relations and Cooperation.

A platform has been created for South African countries that are active on the continent to share experiences and ideas with their peers, he said. 

The initiative comes as companies including Vodacom and MTN, Africa’s biggest mobile-phone companies, deal with disputes in the Democratic Republic of Congo and Cameroon respectively.

South Africa corporates have also faced challenges in countries such as Nigeria and Ghana, and the government bemoaned the lack of uniform rules and guidelines in Africa pertaining to operating procedures and dispute resolution.   

"When certain governments are running out of funds, they target South African companies, or at least it appears that way," Monyela said in a phone interview. "In some of the countries they operate in, someone will wake up and say you owe us money and there is no rational for that. In other instances, they are slapped with taxes they know nothing about. Literally it is extortion."

Vodacom is currently embroiled in a tax dispute in the Congo, where the authorities at one point sealed off its offices and confiscated some of its executives’ passports.

MTN is meanwhile trying to regain control over funds in Cameroon, after the government froze its bank accounts and sought to transfer the money into a third-party account. The move stems from a disagreement between a local businessman and a South African bank that’s unrelated to the mobile company’s operations. 

The South African government plans to elevate its firms’ concerns to the African Union and ask that the continental body adopt protocols on how companies and investors on the continent should be treated, and discuss how to address difficulties in repatriating funds from some markets, according to Monyela. 

Issues pertaining to specific industries such as telecommunications, energy and infrastructure will be addressed by working groups that is expected to result in executives collaborating with high level government officials, he said. 


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
mtnvodacomafrica
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Rand - Dollar
18.09
+0.2%
Rand - Pound
23.64
-0.4%
Rand - Euro
20.20
-0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.40
-0.7%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.3%
Platinum
960.80
+0.3%
Palladium
1,294.90
-0.5%
Gold
1,959.96
+0.1%
Silver
24.25
+0.5%
Brent Crude
80.11
+0.9%
Top 40
71,694
+0.7%
All Share
77,031
+0.6%
Resource 10
64,247
+1.5%
Industrial 25
106,408
+0.3%
Financial 15
16,302
+0.3%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Partner Content
WATCH: How investing in water and energy can secure your business' sustainability

11 Jul

WATCH: How investing in water and energy can secure your business' sustainability
76% of South Africans run out of money before month-end | #RealityCheck

11 Jul

76% of South Africans run out of money before month-end | #RealityCheck
Absa Money Makeover: Finding the extra cash in your spending plan

11 Jul

Absa Money Makeover: Finding the extra cash in your spending plan
Want a brand-new MacBook? Here’s the easiest way

11 Jul

Want a brand-new MacBook? Here’s the easiest way
Find more
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Government tenders

Find public sector tender opportunities in South Africa here.

Government tenders
This portal provides access to information on all tenders made by all public sector organisations in all spheres of government.
Browse tenders
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23185.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo