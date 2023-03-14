1h ago

Share

SA Taxi, WeBuyCars owner Transaction Capital crashes 40%

accreditation
Karl Gernetzky
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Getty Images

Shares of SA's biggest taxi financier Transaction Capital, which also owns a majority stake in vehicle trader WeBuyCars, crashed 40% on Tuesday morning, a day after it warned shareholders that it expected interim earnings to fall by more than a fifth.

Shares in the company, valued at more than R21 billion at market open, had fallen 40.17% to R16.83 as of 11:00, taking them to levels last seen in late 2020.

Click here for details on Transaction's shares as well as other info.

Transaction said after markets closed on Monday that it expects core earnings per share from continuing operations to fall by more than 20% in its half-year to end-March, but by no more than 50%. It also said it would need to "reset" financier SA Taxi.

The company warned it believes that the cyclical headwinds facing SA Taxi’s business model have now become more structural in nature, and the business is unlikely to recover to pre-Covid-19 levels in the short to medium term. 

"The industry’s profitability remains stressed due to stubbornly elevated fuel prices, vehicle price increases, sharp interest rate hikes, persistently low commuter volumes and the lack of corresponding fare increases. Record levels of load shedding are adversely impacting economic activity, with a further negative knock-on effect on commuter activity," it said.

"We are proud of our track record of delivering consistently high growth for stakeholders and believe that Transaction Capital will continue to deliver this into the medium term," CEO David Hurwitz said in the update.

"In the short term, we believe it is prudent to acknowledge and decisively tackle the issues facing SA Taxi, and to reset this business for future growth. While we understand that this does come at a cost to our upcoming half year results, and will weigh on the full year outlook to September 2023, we are confident that the group’s swift response in rebasing this business will give it the operational, financial and strategic flexibility to recover and grow," he said.

The company also warned of some margin pressure at WeBuyCars, though it said this came off an abnormally high base, and it continued to gain market share.

"Although the number of used vehicles traded continues to exceed that of new, the South African market has shifted significantly when compared to the first four months of full year 2022," it said.

"A year ago, the used vehicle market was supported by constrained new vehicle supply due to chip shortages, and higher consumer confidence supported by lower fuel prices and interest rates." The company said it expected earnings at WeBuyCars to decline by no more than 20% in its first half.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
transaction capitaltaxiswebuycarsvehicles
Rand - Dollar
18.28
-0.3%
Rand - Pound
22.21
-0.1%
Rand - Euro
19.58
-0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.15
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.14
+0.3%
Platinum
984.07
-0.7%
Palladium
1,451.81
-1.4%
Gold
1,901.12
-0.7%
Silver
21.56
-1.1%
Brent Crude
80.77
-2.5%
Top 40
69,188
-0.8%
All Share
74,814
-0.9%
Resource 10
64,714
-2.2%
Industrial 25
100,318
-0.1%
Financial 15
15,577
-0.9%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Partner Content
Transformation: Building on the shoulders of existing businesses

09 Mar

Transformation: Building on the shoulders of existing businesses
Q&A with Zesande: Meet the world's first Virtual Influencer to live life in 24 hours

09 Mar

Q&A with Zesande: Meet the world's first Virtual Influencer to live life in 24 hours
Get a quote: How you can save on car insurance

07 Mar

Get a quote: How you can save on car insurance
4 in-demand tech skills that can help you thrive in the 4IR tomorrow

03 Mar

4 in-demand tech skills that can help you thrive in the 4IR tomorrow
Find more
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Government tenders

Find public sector tender opportunities in South Africa here.

Government tenders
This portal provides access to information on all tenders made by all public sector organisations in all spheres of government.
Browse tenders
© 2023 (3.0.23062.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo