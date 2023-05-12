20m ago

SAA deal: Competition watchdog says LIFT owner must bail

Compiled by Ahmed Areff
SAA (Photo by Gallo Images/Jacques Stander)
  • Global Aviation, the operator of LIFT airlines, has agreed to leave Takatso consortium before it possibly takes over a majority stake in SA Airways. 
  • This is one of the conditions set by the Competition Commission ahead of its recommendation that the deal go ahead.
  • The Competition Tribunal still have final say. 
  • For more financial news, go to the News24 Business front page.

Global Aviation, the operator of low-cost airline LIFT, has agreed to leave the Takatso, a condition imposed by the  Competition Commission before it will recommend that the consortium's bid to take over a majority of SA Airways (SAA) be approved. 

The commission said in a statement it found that if the merger went ahead with Global Aviation and Syranix - which co-owns the LIFT trademark, as minority shareholders of Takatso - the SAA deal would decrease competition in the domestic passenger airlines market.

"Takatso will have access to SAA’s competitively sensitive information by virtue of its majority stake in SAA, pursuant to the proposed merger. This concern is further exacerbated by the fact that the domestic passenger airlines market is highly concentrated, barriers to entry are high and is amendable to coordinated effects," the commission said. 

"To remedy this concern, the commission and the parties have now agreed to a divestiture condition in terms of which Global Aviation and Syranix will completely divest from Takatso prior to the merger’s implementation."

Takatso had initially rejected the commission's conditions, and the deal was supposed to be prohibited. They later agreed on the conditions, including that for a "moratorium on merger-related retrenchments and to maintain a minimum number of employees at SAA". 

The Competition Tribunal will now consider the commission's recommendations and make a decision on the deal. 

These new conditions will leave infrastructure investment firm Harith as the sole company in Takatso. Harith has a stake in Lanseria Airport, but the commission said this was unlikely to raise "concerns". In April Harith said a forensic report commissioned by the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) cleared it and its executives of wrongdoing and of having an improper relationship with the state-owned asset manager.

Takatso is expected to inject about R3 billion into SAA over two years. This does not include SAA's so-called legacy debt, which the consortium has made clear it will not take on.

There have been concerns about the ability to raise the finance for the consortium, but Harith founder and Takatso chair Tshepo Mahloele told News24 in August that he was "pretty comfortable" in the group's ability to secure it.

Three months later, LIFT's Gidon Novick resigned as Takatso CEO, telling News24 at the time that he left amid concerns about being able to fulfill his fiduciary responsibilities as a director of Takatso given "a lack of information and communication".

In a letter in January this year, Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan responded to questions raised by Parliament's Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) during a session on SA. Scopa had raised various questions about the Takatso Consortium, and who the other bidders for SAA were.

Gordhan said at the he was still waiting for a legal opinion on whether details about the other bidders can be shared with Scopa. This is because, at the time, the interested parties asked the DPE to sign non-disclosure agreements.

with Carin Smith


