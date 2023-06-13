SAA deal in sight as Takatso minorities agree to sell

The minority shareholders in the Takatso Consortium have agreed to sell their shares.

This is to comply with a condition set by the Competition Commission for a deal with SAA to go through.

A global investment bank has been appointed to investigate potential buyers and do an evaluation of the assets of SAA.

The minority shareholders in the Takatso Consortium have accepted the Competition Commission condition that they exit the strategic equity partnership with South African Airways (SAA) in order for the deal to go through.

The minority shareholders are now in the process of appointing a corporate advisor with experience in global aviation deals. The advisor will help assess the market for potential buyers, confirm the fair value of the business and assist with the legal process, according to Gidon Novick, who represents the minority shareholders.

"We will use our best endeavours to sell our minority stake, but obviously the outcome cannot be guaranteed," Novick told News24. "It's a pity. We really wanted to play a meaningful role in a successful privatisation in this country."

In May, the commission recommended that the Competition Tribunal approve the disposal of a 51% stake in South African Airways (SAA) to Takatso – provided certain conditions are met. One of these conditions is that the minority partners in the consortium, Global Aviation and Syranix - which co-owns LIFT airline – exit, to avoid decreasing competition in the domestic passenger market.

In terms of the Takatso deal, the consortium would obtain 51% of SAA's shares and provide the airline with a capital injection of R3 billion over two years. The Department of Public Enterprises (DPE), as government's shareholder representative, would keep 49%.

Takatso consists of infrastructure investment firm Harith (80%), Global Aviation (10%), and Syranix (10%). The consortium will only take the helm at SAA once the deal is finalised. It has also indicated that it will not take on any of SAA's remaining legacy debt - which stands at about R1.5 billion.

Novick said they have written to the Competition Tribunal to say a process has been initiated for the sale of shares held in Takatso by the minority shareholders to take place.

A tribunal hearing is expected to take place in June.

Asked what the value of the minority stake is, he said it will be best assessed by the interest expressed by potential buyers.

"That would be an honest reflection of the market value in conjunction with going through the asset base of SAA and the potential income generation of the airline," said Novick.

SAA went into business rescue in December 2019. When the Covid-19 lockdowns were imposed and the rescue practitioners could not get more funding from the government at that time, all flights were halted. SAA came out of business rescue in April 2021 and restarted commercial flights on a smaller scale in September 2021.

It is currently operating to some domestic and African destinations. The DPE hopes that the Takatso deal will provide the airline with the necessary cash injection needed in the absence of further government bailouts.