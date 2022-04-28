50m ago

add bookmark

SAA interim CEO to leave airline by end April

accreditation
Carin Smith
Kgokolo was appointed in April last year on an interim basis when SAA exited business rescue.
Kgokolo was appointed in April last year on an interim basis when SAA exited business rescue.
SAA

The interim CEO of South African Airways (SAA) Thomas Kgokolo is to leave the airline at the end of April 2022.

Kgokolo was appointed in April last year on an interim basis when SAA exited business rescue.

John Lamola will assume the role of the executive chair as well as CEO with effect from 1 May 2022. 

"Since exiting business rescue in April 2021 SAA has made significant strides in improving revenue and reopening services both locally and regionally and is now fully focused on its transition to control by its envisaged majority shareholder, Takatso Consortium, which will take a 51% stake in SAA later in the year," SAA said in a statement on Thursday evening.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
saathomas kgokoloaviationbusiness rescueairlines
Rand - Dollar
16.02
-0.9%
Rand - Pound
19.96
-0.2%
Rand - Euro
16.82
-0.4%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.37
-0.5%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+1.1%
Gold
1,890.95
+0.3%
Silver
23.15
-0.7%
Palladium
2,232.00
+1.0%
Platinum
920.50
+0.2%
Brent Crude
105.32
+0.3%
Top 40
64,552
+1.9%
All Share
71,535
+1.8%
Resource 10
75,054
+3.5%
Industrial 25
79,120
+0.9%
Financial 15
16,453
+1.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | I'm a first-time homebuyer. How long does the home transfer process...

23 Apr

MONEY CLINIC | I'm a first-time homebuyer. How long does the home transfer process take?
MONEY CLINIC | What does credit actually cost?

09 Apr

MONEY CLINIC | What does credit actually cost?
MONEY CLINIC | Can creditors just deduct money from my bank account?

02 Apr

MONEY CLINIC | Can creditors just deduct money from my bank account?
Read more
© 2022 (2.0.22102.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact us
Iab Logo