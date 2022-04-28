SAA interim CEO to leave airline by end April

The interim CEO of South African Airways (SAA) Thomas Kgokolo is to leave the airline at the end of April 2022.

Kgokolo was appointed in April last year on an interim basis when SAA exited business rescue.

John Lamola will assume the role of the executive chair as well as CEO with effect from 1 May 2022.

"Since exiting business rescue in April 2021 SAA has made significant strides in improving revenue and reopening services both locally and regionally and is now fully focused on its transition to control by its envisaged majority shareholder, Takatso Consortium, which will take a 51% stake in SAA later in the year," SAA said in a statement on Thursday evening.