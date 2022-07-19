1h ago

SAA, Kenya Airways sign new codeshare deal

Carin Smith
The codeshare agreement will see each airline sell, under its own code, flights operated by each other. (iStock)
South African Airways (SAA) and Kenya Airways have signed a new codeshare agreement. 

The deal enables travellers to combine flight segments and baggage on a single ticket as the codeshare agreement will see each airline sell, under its own code, flights operated by each other.

It will smooth travel out of SA to African destinations including Nairobi, Dar es Salaam, Entebbe, Mombasa, and Kisumu. According to Kenya Airways, the growth of this partnership could also see the addition of Zanzibar, Kilimanjaro, Juba, Douala, Lusaka, and destinations in Ghana and Nigeria, subject to government approval.

Kenya Airways passengers will have more options or travel into Southern Africa, including to Cape Town, Durban, and Harare.

SAA passengers will still be able to earn Voyager Miles on the new codeshare flights. 

SAA said it would issue a statement of its own in due course. 

In November 2021, SAA and KQ signed a Strategic Partnership Framework to work together to increase passenger traffic, cargo opportunities, and general trade. Kenya Airways sees the codeshare agreement as enhancing the strategic partnership plans. SAA has stressed that the Strategic Partnership Framework is not a merger of the two airlines.


