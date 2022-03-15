SAA to use bigger planes to accommodate grounded kulula.com, BA passengers

South African Airways (SAA) has deployed bigger aircraft on some Durban and Cape Town flights due to increased demand after the grounding of kulula.com and domestic British Airways flights.

The South African Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA) indefinitely grounded the flights since the weekend while reviewing Comair's risk assessment procedures due to concerns over recent incidents on some of its flights. Comair operates both kulula.com and British Airways locally.

As a result, demand for seats across all domestic airlines has been extremely high given that 40% of normal seat capacity has been removed from the market.

SAA says it has not increased fares because of Comair's temporary grounding. It will, however, continue using the bigger aircraft until the situation stablises.