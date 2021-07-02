SAA wants to resume talks with locked out, striking pilots

SAA has sent out a letter to employees in which it addresses the latest Labour Court ruling relating to the SAA Pilots' Association.

The court dismissed SAAPA's application to have the lockout of its members declared unlawful.

The deadlock between SAA and SAAPA is one of the legacy issues which still has to be resolved.

South African Airways wants to resume talks with pilots after the Labour Court dismissed an application by the latter Thursday.

The SAA Pilots' Association had filed an urgent application asking the court to prevent the airline from using so-called "scab" or replacement labour while its members were on strike. It also wanted the lockout of its members declared unlawful and unprotected. SAA went into business rescue on 5 December 2019 and pilots have not received salaries since May 2020.

But the court found that SAAPA failed to show urgency in its application.

On Friday, the airline told employees in a letter that a solution to the "impasse" would not be achieved through ongoing litigation.

'Reasonable approach'

"We hope that SAAPA's core negotiating team will be willing to return to the negotiating table and adopt a reasonable approach to negotiations to secure the airline's sustainability and the job security of its employees into the future as the offer on the table is in line with sacrifices made by all other employees," SAA's HR department says in an internal letter dated 2 July 2021 and seen by Fin24.

SAA tells its employees that pilots are a category of employees like any other. Therefore, SAAPA members were offered the same settlement terms regarding outstanding salaries, but "continuously rejected it".

"As soon as SAA and SAAPA are able to reach a resolution of the disputes between them and conclude a reasonable settle agreement, SAA will be in a position to lift the lockout and make payment to all pilots immediately. We urge all pilots to ensure that SAAPA gives effect to your wishes and resolves this dispute without any further delay," the letter concludes.

Case 'not judged on merit'

According to SAAPA, the latest Labour Court matter was dismissed on a lack of urgency and was "unfortunately not judged on its merits", particularly regarding the claim for unpaid salaries for pilots.

"This is an aspect SAA's pilots are struggling to understand considering that they have not been paid in 15 months. SAAPA could not have brought an application earlier than it did due to the business rescue provisions of the Companies Act," SAAPA said on Friday.

It has instructed its attorneys to place this matter on the regular court roll.

"SAAPA has all along attempted to negotiate a fair settlement arrangement and have our members paid at least the minimum that they are lawfully entitled to. SAA has refused to do this. The SAA pilots have compromised on every aspect of what is due to them and their terms and conditions of employment, but we have not been treated in the same manner as other employees at SAA," SAAPA claims.

"SAA can end this dispute and allow operations to recommence once they are willing to negotiate a fair and reasonable settlement offer that deals with all aspects of pilots' employment and retrenchment in terms of the applicable labour laws of this country."

SAA needs training pilots as it prepares to take to the skies again, following a recently announced public-private partnership between its shareholder, the Department of Public Enterprises (DPE), and a consortium as strategic equity partner. The Takatso Consortium has indicated that it sees the deadlock with SAAPA as one of the legacy issues the DPE must sort out. A due diligence process is still underway.

In terms of SAAPA's regulating agreement, which governs the terms and conditions of employment of pilots with SAA, the union is the only bargaining agent for all pilots employed by the airline. The agreement can only be ended by mutual consent. This was reiterated by private arbitration proceedings this year.

SAA claims that the existing terms and conditions of employment applicable to pilots have a negative impact on its profitability.