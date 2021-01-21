1h ago

add bookmark

SABC insists there will be no blackout as rift with workers widens

Khulekani Magubane
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
The SABC describes the current financial crisis as 'the most critical for the future and sustainability of this 84-year-old institution'.
The SABC describes the current financial crisis as 'the most critical for the future and sustainability of this 84-year-old institution'.
  • The South African Broadcasting Corporation maintains it has contingency plans to prevent a blackout as the rift with unions of job cuts re-emerges.
  • The public service broadcaster's news website released a report which said unions expect a blackout on the SABC's broadcasting platforms on Friday.
  • The Communication Workers Union and the Broadcast, Electronic, Media and Allied Workers Union marched to the Union Buildings on Wednesday.


The South African Broadcasting Corporation confirmed on Thursday that it was aware organised labour had threatened to plunge the public service broadcaster into a "blackout" on Friday, but maintained it had contingency plans to avoid this.

This came as the SABC's own news website released a report which said the Communication Workers Union expected a blackout on the SABC's broadcasting platforms on Friday as union members prepared to down tools.

Since late 2020 the SABC has been engulfed in an impasse with employees over plans management had to cut jobs with a view of reducing the cost of employee compensation on the beleaguered broadcaster. After demonstrations and a fiery Parliamentary meeting, management agreed to put plans to cut jobs on ice.

The SABC and labour have since gone into discussions on the impasse. Members of CWU and the Broadcast, Electronic, Media and Allied Workers Union marched to the Union Buildings on Wednesday and handed in a memorandum of demands, including an intervention into the impasse that saves jobs.

SABC management is also expected to hold a media briefing on Friday to update the media on discussions with labour on the consultation process it undertook with labour section in terms of section 189 of the Labour Relations Act.

SABC spokesperson Vuyo Mthembu confirmed that the broadcaster was aware of a threat to cause a blackout by Unions on Friday but said any employee who participates in any strike action will do so on a no work no pay basis.

"The public broadcaster would like to assure the public [that] the SABC has contingency plans in place to ensure the continuous running of SABC services, as millions of South Africans on a daily basis depend on the public broadcaster for news and information," said Mthembu.

Mthembu said the SABC held 48 consultation sessions over six months, which included both unionised and non-unionised employees and exceeded the minimum legislative requirements of 60 days and four sessions.

"This included seven Commission for Conciliation Mediation and Arbitration facilitated consultative sessions, nine bilateral sessions, 28 divisional structure consultative sessions, and four facilitated sessions by an independent labour expert," Mthembu said.

She said the SABC is satisfied that the section 189 process will withstand legal scrutiny and affected employees were applying for the 170 vacancies, which form part of the new fit for purpose structure.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
SABC defers submission on advertising revenue, TV licence collection at Icasa inquiry
SABC concludes redundancy talks, plans to cut about 10% of workforce
Fee-starved SABC says it solved hack on its payment site
Read more on:
cwubemawusabcauckland parksouth africaunion buildingsretrenchments
ZAR/USD
14.90
(-0.18)
ZAR/GBP
20.45
(-0.57)
ZAR/EUR
18.10
(-0.41)
ZAR/AUD
11.56
(-0.16)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(-0.18)
Gold
1863.59
(-0.33)
Silver
25.72
(-0.37)
Platinum
1120.00
(+1.72)
Brent Crude
55.55
(+0.23)
Palladium
2376.00
(+0.08)
All Share
64174.88
(+0.10)
Top 40
58969.37
(+0.19)
Financial 15
11940.13
(-0.48)
Industrial 25
85543.15
(-0.10)
Resource 10
63550.90
(+0.71)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
Have you claimed the interest on your rental deposit?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, and I've gotten it.
21% - 697 votes
No, I did not.
52% - 1744 votes
My landlord refused
28% - 933 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | I cannot meet my debt review obligations. What is the worst that...

14 Nov 2020

MONEY CLINIC | I cannot meet my debt review obligations. What is the worst that can happen?
forsubscribers
Thousands of retirement fund members stand to gain as court rules on unclaimed...

09 Nov 2020

Thousands of retirement fund members stand to gain as court rules on unclaimed benefits
forsubscribers
Investing and Behaviour: Visible vs Invisible

08 Nov 2020

Investing and Behaviour: Visible vs Invisible
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.20344.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo