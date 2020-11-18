SABC job cuts back on the table, workers to strike

A spur of the moment decision taken during a heated meeting on Tuesday to halt retrenchments at the SABC has been rescinded, according to an internal notice circulated to staff on Wednesday.

In a meeting between some senior management and staff, head of News and Current Affairs, Phathiswa Magopeni, announced that the issuing of retrenchment letters issued to staff would be reversed, prompting scenes of jubilation from workers.

However, less than 24-hours later, staff were informed through a brief notice that the company was forging ahead with the plan.

Meanwhile, the Communication Workers Union announced it would embark on a protected strike at the public broadcaster on Friday on behalf of workers. CWU is demanding the section 189 notices be terminated.

But on Wednesday morning, a letter signed by Group Executive for Human Resources Mojaki Mosia stated: "In light of the unfortunate incident which took place at our news division last night, please note that the section 189 process is continuing as planned.

Section 189 is a formal notice that employers are required to issue to employers in terms of the Labour Relations Act when they are planning to retrench 10% or more of the workforce.

The broadcaster's news channel is reporting that 96% of SABC Africa staff, a service dedicated to continental news, have been served with redundancy letters. Only four positions are not affected. The broadcaster also reported that a decision to go ahead with the job cuts has divided the board, with some members in favour of putting the process on ice.

SABC Group CEO Madoda Mxakwe previously told Fin24 he believed the broadcaster would collapse without proceeding with job cuts.

The public broadcaster has been dealing with severe funding issues in recent years, even failing to pay salaries on time last year. Government has in the last financial year extended R3.2 billion to help the company stay afloat.



On Tuesday, the entity reported a net loss of R511 million and net cash outflows from operations of R1.2 billion for the financial reporting period to 31 March.

The SABC is expected to issue a formal announcement on the job cuts debacle.

