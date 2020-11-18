47m ago

add bookmark

SABC job cuts back on the table, workers to strike

Sibongile Khumalo
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
The SABC describes the current financial crisis as 'the most critical for the future and sustainability of this 84-year-old institution'.
The SABC describes the current financial crisis as 'the most critical for the future and sustainability of this 84-year-old institution'.

A spur of the moment decision taken during a heated meeting on Tuesday to halt retrenchments at the SABC has been rescinded, according to an internal notice circulated to staff on Wednesday.

In a meeting between some senior management and staff, head of News and Current Affairs, Phathiswa Magopeni, announced that the issuing of retrenchment letters issued to staff would be reversed, prompting scenes of jubilation from workers.

However, less than 24-hours later, staff were informed through a brief notice that the company was forging ahead with the plan.

Meanwhile, the Communication Workers Union announced it would embark on a protected strike at the public broadcaster on Friday on behalf of workers. CWU is demanding the section 189 notices be terminated.

But on Wednesday morning, a letter signed by Group Executive for Human Resources Mojaki Mosia stated: "In light of the unfortunate incident which took place at our news division last night, please note that the section 189 process is continuing as planned.

Section 189 is a formal notice that employers are required to issue to employers in terms of the Labour Relations Act when they are planning to retrench 10% or more of the workforce. 

The broadcaster's news channel is reporting that 96% of SABC Africa staff, a service dedicated to continental news, have been served with redundancy letters. Only four positions are not affected. The broadcaster also reported that a decision to go ahead with the job cuts has divided the board, with some members in favour of putting the process on ice.

SABC Group CEO Madoda Mxakwe previously told Fin24 he believed the broadcaster would collapse without proceeding with job cuts

The public broadcaster has been dealing with severe funding issues in recent years, even failing to pay salaries on time last year. Government has in the last financial year extended R3.2 billion to help the company stay afloat.

On Tuesday, the entity reported a net loss of R511 million and net cash outflows from operations of R1.2 billion for the financial reporting period to 31 March.

The SABC is expected to issue a formal announcement on the job cuts debacle.

#SABC The Communication Workers Union will embark on a protect strike at the SABC this Friday on behalf of workers. This is in relation to the retrenchments saga at the public broadcaster. CWU is demanding the 189 notices served to affected workers be terminated. https://t.co/lj4etCr3TC

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
Communications minister wants SABC board to 'consider all possible options' to save jobs
Ringfence 'core news' posts at SABC, urges editors' forum as media industry bleeds jobs
INTERVIEW | SABC can be blueprint for SOE turnarounds, says Group CEO Mxakwe amid job cuts
Read more on:
sabcretrenchementsjobs
ZAR/USD
15.36
(-0.22)
ZAR/GBP
20.40
(-0.14)
ZAR/EUR
18.24
(-0.06)
ZAR/AUD
11.23
(-0.21)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(-0.30)
Gold
1875.30
(-0.37)
Silver
24.43
(-0.21)
Platinum
926.00
(+0.21)
Brent Crude
43.30
(-0.07)
Palladium
2336.50
(+1.39)
All Share
57374.73
(+0.56)
Top 40
52620.40
(+0.63)
Financial 15
11700.94
(+0.51)
Industrial 25
79560.84
(+0.87)
Resource 10
51829.84
(+0.31)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
Have you claimed the interest on your rental deposit?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, and I've gotten it.
22% - 267 votes
No, I did not.
51% - 635 votes
My landlord refused
27% - 337 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | I cannot meet my debt review obligations. What is the worst that...

14 Nov

MONEY CLINIC | I cannot meet my debt review obligations. What is the worst that can happen?
forsubscribers
Thousands of retirement fund members stand to gain as court rules on unclaimed...

09 Nov

Thousands of retirement fund members stand to gain as court rules on unclaimed benefits
forsubscribers
Investing and Behaviour: Visible vs Invisible

08 Nov

Investing and Behaviour: Visible vs Invisible
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20317.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo