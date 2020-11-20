47m ago

add bookmark

SABC talks tough, says it has a plan to avoid blackout

Khulekani Magubane
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
The SABC describes the current financial crisis as 'the most critical for the future and sustainability of this 84-year-old institution'.
The SABC describes the current financial crisis as 'the most critical for the future and sustainability of this 84-year-old institution'.
  • The SABC said viewers and listeners would not be met with dead air or blank screens due to any action from the striking union.
  • The statement warned that there would be consequences against any employee found to be involved in the planned blackout.
  • Unions have not budged from their demonstrations and litigations and have maintained that they will not stop until the retrenchment plans are done away with.


The South African Broadcasting Corporation released a statement on Friday afternoon saying that it had "contingency plans" in place to keep broadcasts going, despite threats from the Communications Workers Union to trigger a blackout at the broadcaster through strike action.

The SABC announced at midnight that it would suspend plans to initiate retrenchment consultations in line with section 189 of the Labour Relations Act after pressure from the Department of Communications and unions to shelve the planned consultations.

While the Broadcast, Electronic, Media and Allied Workers Union has vowed to litigate against the planned retrenchment process, the CWU has threatened to go on strike and prompt a blackout at the broadcaster’s television channels and radio stations.

But the SABC said it was wise to the CWU’s plans and used a statement to promise that SABC’s viewers and listeners would not be met with dead air or blank screens due to any action from the striking union.

"The SABC is fully aware of a plan to create a blackout on our platforms. We can confirm that there are contingency plans in place that will kick in immediately should this self-induced crisis be precipitated," the statement said.

The statement warned that there would be consequence against any employee found to be involved in the planned blackout.

"We want to assure the public that we remain committed to delivering our public mandate of informing, educating and entertaining South Africans, irrespective of any planned misconduct or ill-discipline," the statement said.

The SABC stressed that, as the public service broadcaster, it had a responsibility to stay on the air to inform, educate and entertain the South African public.

"The SABC has a statutory duty and public mandate to provide uninterrupted radio and television services for millions of South Africans, noting that many households depend primarily on the SABC for their information," the statement said.

Despite the SABC's announcement that the retrenchment consultations would be suspended for seven days, unions have not budged from their demonstrations and litigations and have maintained that they will not stop until the retrenchment plans are done away with.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
SABC job cuts back on the table, workers to strike
Communications minister wants SABC board to 'consider all possible options' to save jobs
Ringfence 'core news' posts at SABC, urges editors' forum as media industry bleeds jobs
Read more on:
sabcparliamentsouth africaauckland parkretrenchmentsturnaround plan
ZAR/USD
15.33
(+0.60)
ZAR/GBP
20.37
(+0.30)
ZAR/EUR
18.19
(+0.63)
ZAR/AUD
11.21
(+0.04)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(+0.55)
Gold
1875.26
(+0.73)
Silver
24.33
(+1.70)
Platinum
948.00
(+0.42)
Brent Crude
44.21
(-0.27)
Palladium
2327.50
(+0.95)
All Share
56615.28
(-0.24)
Top 40
51915.40
(-0.12)
Financial 15
11267.93
(-2.23)
Industrial 25
78746.96
(+0.33)
Resource 10
51438.56
(-0.02)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
Have you claimed the interest on your rental deposit?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, and I've gotten it.
21% - 284 votes
No, I did not.
51% - 684 votes
My landlord refused
28% - 370 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | I cannot meet my debt review obligations. What is the worst that...

14 Nov

MONEY CLINIC | I cannot meet my debt review obligations. What is the worst that can happen?
forsubscribers
Thousands of retirement fund members stand to gain as court rules on unclaimed...

09 Nov

Thousands of retirement fund members stand to gain as court rules on unclaimed benefits
forsubscribers
Investing and Behaviour: Visible vs Invisible

08 Nov

Investing and Behaviour: Visible vs Invisible
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20317.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo