SABC retrenchments to be reversed, says exec as staff refuse to go on air

SABC employees were on Tuesday locked in a heated meeting with management over planned retrenchments of up to 400 workers, with reports that television anchors could refused to go on air.

The stand-off with managements comes after employees had been embarking on lunchtime pickets over looming job cuts by the public broadcaster which is facing financial challenges.

The broadcaster's 24-hour news channel showed images of staffers locked in a meeting with management, which was called after more workers received letters of redundancies. Workers are also calling for management to resign and accuse them of "decimating Africa's largest newsroom" by introducing a new structure without consultation.

Management, however, says it has exceeded the prescribed minimum consultation requirements.

Anchor Thabiso Sithole confirmed on air that staffers might walk off and refuse to work.

On Tuesday afternoon, normal programming on the news channel was largely dedicated to the broadcast of the memorial service of the later auditor-general Kimi Makwetu, with frequent crossings to a staff meeting.

Later, SABC Group Executive: News and Current Affairs, Phathiswa Magopeni, announced that retrenchments letters issued to staff would be reversed.