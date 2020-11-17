23m ago

add bookmark

SABC retrenchments to be reversed, says exec as staff refuse to go on air

Sibongile Khumalo
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
.
.

SABC employees were on Tuesday locked in a heated meeting with management over planned retrenchments of up to 400 workers, with reports that television anchors could refused to go on air.

The stand-off with managements comes after employees had been embarking on lunchtime pickets over looming job cuts by the public broadcaster which is facing financial challenges.

The broadcaster's 24-hour news channel showed images of staffers locked in a meeting with management, which was called after more workers received letters of redundancies. Workers are also calling for management to resign and accuse them of "decimating Africa's largest newsroom" by introducing a new structure without consultation.

Management, however, says it has exceeded the prescribed minimum consultation requirements.

Anchor Thabiso Sithole confirmed on air that staffers might walk off and refuse to work.

On Tuesday afternoon, normal programming on the news channel was largely dedicated to the broadcast of the memorial service of the later auditor-general Kimi Makwetu, with frequent crossings to a staff meeting.

Later, SABC Group Executive: News and Current Affairs, Phathiswa Magopeni, announced that retrenchments letters issued to staff would be reversed.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
INTERVIEW | SABC can be blueprint for SOE turnarounds, says Group CEO Mxakwe amid job cuts
SABC: We are ready to start job cuts, salary freezes
SABC unveils streaming service as part of 'key strategy' for its survival
ZAR/USD
15.39
(-0.73)
ZAR/GBP
20.40
(-0.83)
ZAR/EUR
18.27
(-0.65)
ZAR/AUD
11.23
(-0.24)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(-0.92)
Gold
1886.99
(-0.12)
Silver
24.51
(-0.97)
Platinum
930.00
(+0.76)
Brent Crude
43.68
(+2.40)
Palladium
2328.00
(+0.41)
All Share
57053.01
(-0.37)
Top 40
52288.79
(-0.50)
Financial 15
11641.21
(+0.90)
Industrial 25
78871.27
(-0.28)
Resource 10
51667.73
(-1.36)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
Have you claimed the interest on your rental deposit?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, and I've gotten it.
22% - 256 votes
No, I did not.
51% - 597 votes
My landlord refused
27% - 321 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | I cannot meet my debt review obligations. What is the worst that...

14 Nov

MONEY CLINIC | I cannot meet my debt review obligations. What is the worst that can happen?
forsubscribers
Thousands of retirement fund members stand to gain as court rules on unclaimed...

09 Nov

Thousands of retirement fund members stand to gain as court rules on unclaimed benefits
forsubscribers
Investing and Behaviour: Visible vs Invisible

08 Nov

Investing and Behaviour: Visible vs Invisible
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20317.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo