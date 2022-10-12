1h ago

SABC turnaround plan: MPs call off meeting with execs as comms minister fails to show - again

Sibongile Khumalo
Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies Khumbudzo Ntshavheni.
Fin24/File
  • Members of Parliament's communications portfolio committee are aggrieved by the communications minister's continued failure to attend meetings.
  • Neither the minister of communications nor her deputy was present to attend the committee's briefing by SABC executives.
  • Their absence forced members of the committee to call off the briefing.
  For more stories, go to the News24 Business front page.

The failure by the communications minister to attend Parliament's select portfolio committee meeting on Wednesday prevented the SABC executive from presenting its turnaround plan to legislators ahead of the end of the SABC board's term this week.

Irate members of the Select Committee on Public Enterprises and Communication were vocal in their displeasure at the continued absence of Digital Communications and Technologies Minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, or her deputy, before the parliamentary structure. MPs decided to adjourn Wednesday's meeting.

Members of the SABC board, whose term comes to an end this Saturday, and the executives were set to brief the committee on the progress of the public broadcaster's turnaround plan.

The plan is focused on the SABC's financial sustainability and profitability, as the entity battles to return to profit.

DA MP Mlindi Nhanha said that the meeting should be adjourned, given that the minister or her deputy had failed to honour it, despite its significance.

The motion was supported by members from other parties.

Michiel de Bruyn of the Freedom Front Plus said he could not recall a time when the minister appeared before the committee, saying members had to "draw a line in the sand".

SABC in a long slog to remain a going concern, Auditor General warns

The chairperson of the select committee, Zolani Mkiva, attempted to convince MPs to reconsider their proposal, stating that cancelling the meeting would rob the house of a chance to afford the outgoing board an opportunity to be heard.

"The CEO and the team are here, and it would be in our favour to hear them and the board. We are going to lose an opportunity to hear directly from the board, given that the term of the SABC board concludes this Saturday," said Mkiva.

The SABC is one of the state-owned entities overseen by the Department of Communications that have failed to score a clean audit from the Auditor-General.

A new meeting will be scheduled.

Company Snapshot
