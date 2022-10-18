SABC without a board as new candidates await state security vetting

The appointment of the new SABC board to replace the directors whose term expired last week has been delayed

There will be no appointment of an interim board at the SABC to fill the void left by the previous board.

The State Security Agency is still conducting background checks on the candidates vying for the SABC board.

The appointment of new directors for the public broadcaster has been delayed by the vetting of candidates, and an interim structure cannot be chosen until the process is finalised, Parliament's portfolio committee heard on Tuesday.



The five-year tenure of the SABC board expired last Saturday, and the public broadcaster is without a board as candidates for the job undergo background checks by the State Security Agency.

The chair of the portfolio committee on communication and digital technologies, Boyce Maneli, urged legislators to allow the vetting process to unfold to ensure that "history does not repeat itself", adding that there had been cases where candidates were allowed on to the board, only for it to be established that they were not fit.

Maneli said the law did not allow for the appointment of an interim board after the previous directors' term ended.

"There will be no interim board. An interim board could only be appointed if there [were a] disbandment," said Maneli.

"The day-to-day operations of the SABC have not come to a halt, as the board is not responsible for such duties and only plays a strategic role," he added.

The SABC board is made up of 12 non-executives plus three executive members. It is not the first time that the constitution of the SABC board has faced vetting delays.

In March 2017, then-communications minister Faith Muthambi stopped the company's interim board from resuming work until they had received state security clearance.

Some of the current candidates are Professor Saths Cooper, Wits University Journalism Professor Franz Krüger, former SABC broadcaster Mpho Tsedu, former presidential advisor Lumko Mtimde, whistleblower and former SAA group treasurer Cynthia Stimpel, and Zolani Matthews, former Prasa CEO.

"There is no political intention to stall the process ... it has been a prudent decision by the committee that they would want to have people who have been vetted," said Maneli.

He said the vetting process was also part of responding to some of the problems raised during the Judicial Commission of Inquiry into State Capture about public entities, including the SABC.

The incoming board is expected to continue the execution of the public broadcaster, which is focused on strengthening its financial position and reducing its reliance on state funding.

Government in 2019 extended R3.2 billion in additional funding to the SABC, and last week, CEO Madoda Mxakwe said the net loss of R201 million seen in the 2022 financial year, down from R530 million in the previous year, was a sign of improvement in the company's finances.

In a bid to ensure accountability at the SABC, public broadcasting lobby group the SOS Coalition on Monday wrote to National Prosecuting Authority urging it to follow through with the Zondo Commission's recommendations regarding further investigations and possible prosecutions of former SABC executives. The letter has been shared with the portfolio committee.

Last year, the commission recommended that the SABC institute proceedings to recover the R4.2 million spent on broadcasting the Guptas' The New Age (TNA) breakfast briefings.

It also recommended that former CEO Lulama Mokhobo and ex COO Hlaudi Motsoeneng be investigated for contraventions of the Public Finance Management Act.



