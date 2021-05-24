1h ago

add bookmark

SAICA lays charges against 'dishonest, unworthy' Markus Jooste

Londiwe Buthelezi
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Former chief executive of Steinhoff, Markus Jooste.
Former chief executive of Steinhoff, Markus Jooste.
Jaco Marais
  • South African Institute of Chartered Accountants (SAICA) has charged former Steinhoff CEO Markus Jooste with four counts of misconduct.
  • He has 21 days to respond to the charges.
  • SAICA said its disciplinary committee considers Jooste "discreditable, dishonourable, dishonest, irregular or unworthy".

The South African Institute of Chartered Accountants (SAICA) says it is ready to start disciplinary proceedings against former Steinhoff CEO Markus Jooste.

The country's professional body for accountants has slapped Jooste with four charges for dishonesty, being "unworthy" of SAICA membership and bringing the accountancy profession into disrepute, among other things.

SAICA said Jooste has 21 days to respond to its charges.

"Once his response to the charges is received, the SAICA secretariat will review the response and table the matter for adjudication before the Professional Conduct Committee," said the organisation in a statement.

While Jooste resigned from Steinhoff in December 2017, admitting "making some big mistakes" in a personalised letter, it has taken authorities more than three years to bring him to book. German prosecutors charged him in March.

SAICA suspended Jooste's membership in July 2019 after he offered to resign from the professional body. By that time, SAICA had already started disciplinary proceedings against Jooste following the release of the forensic investigation report into Steinhoff in March 2019. But it only charged him now.

While formulating charges against Jooste continues, there have been growing calls and questions from the public, as well as civil society bodies, regarding the length of the process. While criminal prosecution is the ambit of the National Prosecuting Authority, SAICA's charges add to series of recent events that have not gone in Jooste's favour.

SAICA said after "an extensive period of investigation", it has now formulated charges of misconduct. It charged Jooste for conducting himself in a manner that SAICA's disciplinary committee considers "discreditable, dishonourable, dishonest, irregular or unworthy". It added that such conduct was "derogatory" to the Institute and brought the profession into disrepute.

Breaking down the four charges, SAICA noted that Jooste breached a number of its by-laws, including those concerned with integrity and objectivity.

SAICA said Jooste was aware of non-compliance or suspected non-compliance with the Financial Markets Act and the Companies Act and yet failed to respond or report that. Instead, he used inside information to deliberately discourage some people from investing in Steinhoff.

Furthermore, he knew that Steinhoff was facing increased scrutiny from its external auditors regarding accounting irregularities when he engaged with horse racing company Mayfair Speculators when it requested further advances from Investec.   

"As an executive director of Mayfair Speculators, he approved the distribution of the dividend in specie to Mayfair Holdings despite being aware that the Steinhoff share price was likely to be significantly negatively affected by matters within his knowledge," added SAICA.

The Institute said it also charged him for making material misrepresentations to Steinhoff's audit committee and Parliament regarding the allegations of accounting irregularities in the company's annual financial statements.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
steinhoffsaicamarkus jooste
Rand - Dollar
13.93
+0.1%
Rand - Pound
19.71
+0.2%
Rand - Euro
17.01
-0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.78
+0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.1%
Gold
1,883.96
+0.1%
Silver
27.75
+0.7%
Palladium
2,732.50
-1.6%
Platinum
1,177.50
+0.5%
Brent Crude
66.44
+2.0%
Top 40
60,057
-0.3%
All Share
66,055
-0.3%
Resource 10
66,414
-1.1%
Industrial 25
84,504
+0.4%
Financial 15
12,764
-0.6%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
Have you claimed the interest on your rental deposit?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, and I've gotten it.
21% - 1529 votes
No, I did not.
52% - 3796 votes
My landlord refused
27% - 2007 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | Should I pay off my home sooner, or lower my tax bill and save for...

12 May

MONEY CLINIC | Should I pay off my home sooner, or lower my tax bill and save for retirement?
MONEY CLINIC | Can I claim for prescription of debt from my creditors?

08 May

MONEY CLINIC | Can I claim for prescription of debt from my creditors?
MONEY CLINIC | I managed to save R200k while I was employed. How should I invest it?

31 Mar

MONEY CLINIC | I managed to save R200k while I was employed. How should I invest it?
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21141.3) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo