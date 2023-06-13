Salticrax defeats SnackCrax in appeals court

The Supreme Court of Appeal has ruled in favour of the Salticrax brand, and found that the name of its competitor SnackCrax cannot be trademarked.

This overturns a previous high court ruling against AVI's savoury biscuit brand.

The SCA found the name SnackCrax could take unfair advantage of the distinctive character of Salticrax.

For more financial news, go to the News24 Business front page.

The Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) has handed victory to the Salticrax brand, overturning a high court ruling that found in favour of its competitor SnackCrax.

AVI-owned Salticrax has fought to bar Cape Cookies from trademarking its SnackCrax brand.

Through its subsidiary National Brands, AVI contended that it was the only owner of a trademark that included "crax" since 1951. In 2014, Cape Cookies applied to register the trade mark for its savoury biscuit brand, SnackCrax, which has been on sale ever since.

But AVI argued that SnackCrax is riding on the reputation and goodwill of the Salticrax brand, which it established by spending many years and many millions of rands in marketing. By using a similar name, Cape Cookies is riding "on the coattails" of Salticrax, without itself having to spend time and money.

For its part, Cape Cookies contended that "crax" is an abbreviation or variation of the word "crackers", which is an ordinary word.

But, the SCA ruling found that there is no basis for concluding that "crax" is a word in everyday use or used as an abbreviation for crackers, and that the two products would be considered to be similar.

In his ruling, SCA Judge Trevor Gorven said:

I do not consider that the prefix 'snack' serves to sufficiently distinguish SnackCrax from Salticrax either visually or aurally. The conceptual similarities are clear. In my view, the relevant consumer will make a connection or discern a link between the two. It would seem reasonable to suppose that SnackCrax might be linked with, and thus amount to an infringement of, Salticrax in the same way.

He noted that the products marketed under the SnackCrax mark are virtually the same as Salticrax biscuits - but that there is no evidence that Cape Cookies embarked on its own marketing campaign for its brand, "despite the fact that it will be trading in the same stores with a similar product and in the same consumer niche market".

In all the circumstances, I take the view that, if registration was to be allowed, use of SnackCrax would reasonably probably, or be likely to, take unfair advantage of the distinctive character or repute of Salticrax.

The SCA set aside a high court ruling that found in favour of Cape Cookies, instead finding that Cape Cookies' application for trademark registration of SnackCrax must be refused. Cape Cookies must also pay National Brands' legal costs.

AVI and Cape Cookies are also in a legal battle over the latter's Vitacrax brand, which was registered in 2009. National Brands sought an interdict at the Cape Town High Court, but litigation is still pending.