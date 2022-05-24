1h ago

add bookmark

Samsung commits R5.6-trillion in investments, aims to be global tech frontrunner

accreditation
The Samsung logo on the window of one of the South Korean company's offices in Gangnam, central Seoul. (iStock)
The Samsung logo on the window of one of the South Korean company's offices in Gangnam, central Seoul. (iStock)

Samsung Group on Tuesday unveiled a massive $356 billion (around R5.6-trillion) investment blueprint for the next five years aimed at making it a frontrunner in a wide range of sectors from semiconductors to biologics.

The new figure is an increase of more than a third over its earlier plan announced last year.

The tech giant is South Korea's largest conglomerate and its overall turnover is equivalent to a fifth of the national gross domestic product.

Samsung Electronics, its flagship subsidiary, is the world's biggest smartphone maker.

The investment plan would bring "long-term growth in strategic businesses and help strengthen the global industrial ecosystem of crucial technology", Samsung said in a statement.

The 80 000 new jobs would be created "primarily in core businesses including semiconductors and biopharmaceuticals" through 2026.

It also noted the investment would "bring forward the mass production of chips based on the 3-nanometer process," the latest technology to further shrink down the size of semiconductors and boost computing power.

It will also invest heavily in biopharmaceuticals with its affiliates Samsung Biologics and Samsung Bioepis in the field.

The new plan represents a 36% increase in investment over its previous blueprint of 330 trillion won announced in August.

Of the 450 trillion won Samsung plans to spend over the next five years, it will commit 360 billion won to South Korea.

The announcement comes after President Joe Biden toured Samsung Electronics' massive Pyeongtaek semiconductor factory on Friday, underscoring the South Korean company's role in securing global supply chains of microchips, on his first Asia trip as US leader.

South Korea and the United States need to work to "keep our supply chains resilient, reliable and secure," Biden said, calling semiconductors manufactured there as "a wonder of innovation" and crucial to the global economy.

Samsung employs about 20 000 people within the United States and work is underway to build a new semiconductor plant in Texas, scheduled to open in 2024.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
samsungsouth koreainvestmenttech
Rand - Dollar
15.81
-0.4%
Rand - Pound
19.89
-0.3%
Rand - Euro
16.87
-0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.19
+0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.5%
Gold
1,851.94
-0.1%
Silver
21.73
-0.3%
Palladium
2,007.00
+0.4%
Platinum
955.00
-0.4%
Brent Crude
113.42
+0.8%
Top 40
61,788
0.0%
All Share
68,367
0.0%
Resource 10
74,616
0.0%
Industrial 25
73,018
0.0%
Financial 15
15,916
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | Debt review: Can I go to court to have my debt written off?

21 May

MONEY CLINIC | Debt review: Can I go to court to have my debt written off?
MONEY CLINIC | I pre-qualified for a bond, but my credit score has since dropped....

14 May

MONEY CLINIC | I pre-qualified for a bond, but my credit score has since dropped. What now?
MONEY CLINIC | I'm a first-time homebuyer. How long does the home transfer process...

23 Apr

MONEY CLINIC | I'm a first-time homebuyer. How long does the home transfer process take?
Read more
© 2022 (2.0.22139.14) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo