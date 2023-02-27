Sandton City owner loses 5-year battle over 'unsustainable' municipal rates

Sandton City has lost its multi-year bid that challenged the City of Johannesburg's municipal rates.

It will now pay more than R100 per square metre, the highest its owners have ever seen.

But its owner, Liberty Two Degrees, is considering its options, and may continue the battle.

For more financial news, go to the News24 Business front page.

Sandton City has lost its five-year battle against the City of Joburg's rates, which the owner of the iconic shopping centre, Liberty Two Degrees (L2D), believes are unsustainable.

L2D, which also owns the Nelson Mandela Square, the Sandton Convention Centre and three hotels in Sandton, said it will now pay more than R100 per square metre because of the unsuccessful rates appeal for Sandton City. The Sandton Convention Centre is not affected by the new municipal rates, but all three of L2D's hotels are. Nelson Mandela Square also has its separate rates bill, but L2D now expects more expensive rates there as well.

"It's not sustainable to have rates at over R100 per square metre, and that is before you have done anything. We will have to continue to challenge this so that we get the right outcome for our business and for the industry at large," said L2D CEO Amelia Beattie.

The new rates stem from the 2018 valuation roll, which L2D immediately appealed. The appeal process dragged on for almost five years, with the company appearing before the valuation appeal board four times over that period.

READ | 'Unsustainable' – Sandton City owner's rates spike as council applies 'incorrect' valuations

The City of Joburg then did its own updated valuation of Sandton City, but L2D is still contesting the way the municipality has implemented the Property Rates Act.

L2D CFO José Snyders said the company is still reviewing the municipality's decision with its legal advisors, who will advise it on the next steps.

"But I'd rather refrain from saying we will fight this at all costs.

"We feel that this decision is somewhere in the middle of what should be done, and we seek clarity around the processes involved," he said.

Newsletter Daily SA Money Daily The biggest business, economic and market news of the day.

Sandton City has 199 140 square metres of gross lettable area, according to information on its website. At R100 per square metre, it would pay municipal rates close to R20 million per month. But Beattie said the actual cost would depend on each tenant's usage, for example whether they are retail shops, or offices.

L2D has made a provision for the arrear rates and interest, resulting in a net impact of approximately 2c per share on the distribution for its year to end-December. The company on Monday declared a distribution per share of 36.37c.

Beattie said these were the highest municipal rates in the entire L2D portfolio, which also includes Melrose Arch, Eastgate Shopping Centre and Liberty Midlands Mall.

But while the company says the new rates are unsustainable – and tenants will ultimately bear that cost – Beattie does not see it chasing renters from Sandton City. She said the mall trades at "an extraordinary" rate. The turnover of many Sandton City tenants is above pre-pandemic levels, and vacancies have decreased to 99.3% from 97.9% in December 2020. The average net rental in Sandton City is R453 per square metre, down from R542 in 2019.



