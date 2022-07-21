19m ago

Sanef denies taking stance on move by banks to shut Sekunjalo accounts


Jan Cronje
  • A non-profit group representing South African journalists has denied criticising banks for shutting the accounts of companies in the Sekunjalo group.
  • An article on the online platform of Sekunjalo subsidiary Independent Media claimed Sanef had slammed banks for "stifling media freedom."
  • But Sanef says the article was full of "misrepresentations", and it does not have enough information to "venture an opinion".
The South African National Editors' Forum (Sanef) has distanced itself from what it called a "misleading article" published on IOL, which alleged it had criticised banks for closing the accounts of companies in press baron Iqbal Survé's Sekunjalo group.

IOL is the online platform of the Independent Media group, which includes newspapers such as the Cape Times, The Star and Pretoria News. It falls under Sekunjalo Investment Holdings, which is owned by a Survé family trust.

On Tuesday, it published an article claiming that Sanef, a non-profit which represents journalists,  was supporting Sekunjalo in its bid to retain banking services. Its headline claimed that forum had slammed banks for "stifling media freedom". 

Nine of SA's major banks have said they would cut ties with entities in the Sekunjalo group, citing reputational risk and the findings of the Mpati Commission of Inquiry's Report into the Public Investment Corporation.

'Deliberate misrepresentations'

But Sanef on Thursday said the article IOL article was misleading: 

This headline is not only distorted, but also the article is riddled with inaccuracies and deliberate misrepresentations to create a false impression that SANEF has taken a position on Standard Bank's decision to close down the bank accounts.

"Frankly, Sanef does not have enough information to venture an opinion, let alone speculate about the merits of the decision," it said in a statement. 

The forum said the commercial interests and dealings of media owners were "not within the scope and mandate of the organisation".

"Consistent with this position, Sanef is not in a position to speculate as why major banks are closing accounts of Sekunjalo Group, the owners of Independent Media."

READ | Standard Bank also dropping Iqbal Survé's Sekunjalo group as a client

While Absa, Capitec, Nedbank, Standard Bank, Access Bank, FNB, Sasfin, Mercantile Bank and Bidvest have all said they have or would close their accounts with Sekunjalo, the group has managed to keep its Nedbank accounts open temporarily after winning an interim injunction. 

Survé, who is Independent Media's executive chairperson, has blamed President Cyril Ramaphosa and Minister of Public Enterprises Pravin Gordhan for allegedly pressuring banks to cut ties with Sekunjalo, using their ties to what he described as a "shadow state". 

The government denied his allegations, calling them "malicious" and "devoid of truth". 

independent mediasanefiqbal survepravin gordhancyril ramaphosa
Company Snapshot
