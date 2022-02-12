SANTACO's bid for Mango Airlines falls flat as it fails to make the shortlist

The South African National Taxi Council (SANTACO) was one of the bidders keen to give low-lost airline Mango its wings back. However, the taxi industry's representative body was not in luck as it didn't make it to the shortlist.

A letter by Mango's Business Rescue Practitioner (BRP), Sipho Sono, says he evaluated all submissions by companies who expressed interest, but after careful consideration, SANTACO Services was not selected as a shortlisted bidder.

"On behalf of Mango, we again wish to reiterate our appreciation of your interest in the Proposed Transaction and wish you the best with your future endeavours," wrote Sono.

The BRP received numerous bid applications after publishing a "Call for Expressions of Interest" from potential bidders to acquire the entire share capital of Mango and any liability claims against the airline.

Mango went into voluntary business rescue at the end of July 2021 and has not flown since. It owes R2.85 billion to creditors, and Fin24 previously reported that it also has about R183 million of ticket liabilities from customers who didn't get to fly after purchasing their tickets. The airline cannot resume operations unless it secures a new investor to relaunch the airline.

Sono did not reveal the names of the potential investors who expressed interest. The letter to SANTACO also does not disclose what the taxi bosses were offering to Mango.

But in January, he said he had several companies to choose from who will go to the next round of the selection process.

Fin24 had not received a comment from SANTACO Spokesperson Thabisho Molelekwa at the time of publishing the article. His remarks will be added if and when SANTACO responds.

In 2011, SANTACO launched its own low-cost carrier, Santaco Express. It was eyeing routes such as Lanseria to Bhisho. But Santaco Express never took off.

