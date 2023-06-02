SARS adds three deputy commissioners to strengthen its leadership team

For more financial news, go to the News24 Business front page.

The SA Revenue Service (SARS) has appointed three new deputy commissioners in a bid to strengthen its leadership team.

Johnstone Makhubu has been named deputy commissioner for taxpayer engagement and operations, Carl Scholtz for enterprise strategy, enablement and modernisation, and Bridgitte Backman for corporate and enterprise services. Makhubu is currently SARS's chief revenue officer.

"As the second line of command to the commissioner, the deputy commissioners will complement our leadership bench and ensure that there is greater focus in the distinct areas assigned to them and step up our bias for action," said the tax agency's head Edward Kieswetter in a statement.

Kieswetter noted that the appointment of deputies was also one of the recommendations of the Nugent Commission of Inquiry.

In his 2018 report, retired Judge Robert Nugent recommended that deputies be appointed to ease the workload of the commissioner and provide "continuity and the preservation of institutional knowledge".

"The deputy commissioners will provide valuable support to build on the work we commenced four years ago in the rebuilding program," added Kieswetter.