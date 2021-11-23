53m ago

SARS extends tax return deadline

The South African Revenue Service (SARS) has extended the filing season deadline for non-provisional individual taxpayers from 23 November 2021 to 2 December 2021. 

This is despite an "overwhelming response" from taxpayers who have submitted their personal income tax returns since July this year, SARS said. 

"SARS is acutely aware of systemic issues the organisation has experienced, as well as the impact of load-shedding on taxpayers which made it difficult for taxpayers to file their returns," the institution said.

The date for levying of penalties on taxpayers that have not filed their return will be extended to January 2022.

Taxpayers are encouraged to use the agency's digital channels, namely eFiling, SARS MobiApp, as well as the SMS service, SARS added. By sending an SMS to the number 47277, taxpayers can book an appointment at a SARS branch, check if they need to file a return, and access other services. 

