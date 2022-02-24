1h ago

add bookmark

SARS investigators nabbed after allegedly demanding R150 000 to scrap taxpayer's debt

accreditation
Fin24 Reporter
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Photo: Supplied
Photo: Supplied

Two SA Revenue Service employees have been arrested after they allegedly demanded R150 000 to cancel an outstanding tax bill.

The men, aged 40 and 47, were investigator specialists based in the Brooklyn SARS office, according to a statement from the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks).

Last week, one of the men allegedly called a taxpayer who owed SARS R250 000 in personal income tax and invited him to a meeting. The employees then offered to "remove" the taxpayer’s debt from the SARS system, in exchange for R150 000.

According to SARS, the taxpayer contacted the South African Police Service (SAPS), which subsequently planned a sting operation with the taxpayer.

The two suspects were arrested at a restaurant in Brooklyn on Monday.

They will appear in the Pretoria Magistrates' court on Friday on charges of corruption and extortion.

The matter was transferred to the Hawks' Serious Corruption Investigation in Pretoria for further investigation.

"While I do not want to prejudge the issue, if it is true that our employees deliberately and intentionally set out to extort money from the taxpayer, then their conduct does not reflect the SARS values," said SARS Commissioner Edward Kieswetter.

"Any such corrupt criminal act betrays the hard work of over 12 000 employees, whose commitment and passion to serving all taxpayers and traders is well documented."

The suspects were suspended from SARS, and the tax agency says it will work within the law to avoid a long, drawn-out process, where the employees receive their salaries for an extended period.

Since 2019, 15 individuals - including seven SARS employees - have been arrested for collusive and corrupt behavior related to tax and customs administration. In the same period, 57 SARS individuals were dismissed and 60 resigned following disciplinary processes. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
sarsfraud
Rand - Dollar
15.45
-2.2%
Rand - Pound
20.58
-0.5%
Rand - Euro
17.23
-0.9%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.03
-0.9%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-2.0%
Gold
1,941.26
+1.7%
Silver
24.85
+1.2%
Palladium
2,607.00
+4.9%
Platinum
1,091.50
-0.2%
Brent Crude
96.84
0.0%
Top 40
67,262
-1.6%
All Share
73,723
-1.7%
Resource 10
79,762
+1.9%
Industrial 25
84,775
-4.6%
Financial 15
15,526
-2.7%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | I want to start saving early. How does compound interest work?

23 Feb

MONEY CLINIC | I want to start saving early. How does compound interest work?
MONEY CLINIC | My payment arrangement with my bank has increased, and I can't...

19 Feb

MONEY CLINIC | My payment arrangement with my bank has increased, and I can't afford it anymore
MONEY CLINIC | I want to know more about saving and investing. Where do I start?

15 Feb

MONEY CLINIC | I want to know more about saving and investing. Where do I start?
Read more
© 2022 (2.0.22046.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo