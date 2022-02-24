SARS investigators nabbed after allegedly demanding R150 000 to scrap taxpayer's debt

Two SA Revenue Service employees have been arrested after they allegedly demanded R150 000 to cancel an outstanding tax bill.

The men, aged 40 and 47, were investigator specialists based in the Brooklyn SARS office, according to a statement from the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks).

Last week, one of the men allegedly called a taxpayer who owed SARS R250 000 in personal income tax and invited him to a meeting. The employees then offered to "remove" the taxpayer’s debt from the SARS system, in exchange for R150 000.

According to SARS, the taxpayer contacted the South African Police Service (SAPS), which subsequently planned a sting operation with the taxpayer.

The two suspects were arrested at a restaurant in Brooklyn on Monday.

They will appear in the Pretoria Magistrates' court on Friday on charges of corruption and extortion.

The matter was transferred to the Hawks' Serious Corruption Investigation in Pretoria for further investigation.

"While I do not want to prejudge the issue, if it is true that our employees deliberately and intentionally set out to extort money from the taxpayer, then their conduct does not reflect the SARS values," said SARS Commissioner Edward Kieswetter.

"Any such corrupt criminal act betrays the hard work of over 12 000 employees, whose commitment and passion to serving all taxpayers and traders is well documented."

The suspects were suspended from SARS, and the tax agency says it will work within the law to avoid a long, drawn-out process, where the employees receive their salaries for an extended period.

Since 2019, 15 individuals - including seven SARS employees - have been arrested for collusive and corrupt behavior related to tax and customs administration. In the same period, 57 SARS individuals were dismissed and 60 resigned following disciplinary processes.

