1h ago

Share

SARS seizes R10m worth of bitcoin mining equipment illegally hitched to power grid

accreditation
Compiled by Jan Cronje
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Chesnot/Getty Images

Members of the SA Revenue Service (SARS) and police have confiscated around R10 million worth of bitcoin mining equipment that had been illegally connected to the electricity grid of Vryburg in the North West. 

Mining the cryptocurrency is known to be extremely energy intensive. According to the Cambridge Centre for Alternative Finance, globally, bitcoin uses as much energy as a small country.

The operation also netted 14 617 bottles of duty-free liquor valued at R3.8 million.

SARS said the counterfeit liquor and modern computer equipment were seized during a raid on an unauthorised warehouse on Thursday. 

"The warehouse was well equipped with state-of-the-art equipment to enable those involved to carry out their criminal activities. One foreign national was arrested. An investigation is under way, and more arrests are expected."

SARS commissioner Edward Kieswetter welcomed the raid in a statement, saying "the abuse of duty-free labels to circumvent payable duties and other criminal undertakings found at this warehouse undermines our economy and will be confronted and met with the full might of the law."

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
sapssarsbitcoincryptocurrency
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Rand - Dollar
18.38
-0.4%
Rand - Pound
23.19
-0.8%
Rand - Euro
20.27
-0.5%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.37
-1.0%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-0.5%
Platinum
1,040.46
-0.1%
Palladium
1,463.66
+1.0%
Gold
2,038.57
-0.6%
Silver
25.94
-0.4%
Brent Crude
72.50
+0.2%
Top 40
72,408
+1.0%
All Share
77,965
+0.9%
Resource 10
71,272
+1.4%
Industrial 25
104,973
+0.7%
Financial 15
15,258
+1.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Partner Content
What if I could kickstart my dream business by cutting down on takeaways?

03 May

What if I could kickstart my dream business by cutting down on takeaways?
What if I could travel the world by cutting down on shopping?

03 May

What if I could travel the world by cutting down on shopping?
WATCH | 10 000 Rwandan women help fight against malaria, and can earn a wage doing it

25 Apr

WATCH | 10 000 Rwandan women help fight against malaria, and can earn a wage doing it
Predict the winners of two FA cup semi-final ties and you could WIN with Edgars

20 Apr

Predict the winners of two FA cup semi-final ties and you could WIN with Edgars
Find more
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Government tenders

Find public sector tender opportunities in South Africa here.

Government tenders
This portal provides access to information on all tenders made by all public sector organisations in all spheres of government.
Browse tenders
© 2023 (3.0.23103.7) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo