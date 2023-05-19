SARS trips up attempt to set aside liquidation of Gupta-linked Regiments Capital

The Supreme Court of Appeal has overturned a high court decision that set aside the liquidation of Gupta-linked Regiments Capital.

A Regiments subsidiary was an advisor to the Transnet pension fund and is accused of abusing this position, including questionable payments related to the corrupt deal in 2012 to supply Transnet with 1 064 locomotives.

The SA Revenue Service (SARS) put a spanner in the wheel of an attempt to set aside the liquidation of Gupta-linked company Regiments Capital.

Regiments Capital featured prominently in questionable tenders awarded to Gupta-linked companies. A Regiments subsidiary was also an advisor to the Transnet pension fund and is accused of abusing this position to the detriment of fund members.

This included suspect trades in bonds meant to boost commission, and questionable payments related to financial instruments that were linked to the corrupt deal in 2012 to supply Transnet with 1 064 locomotives.

Several parties with links to Regiments brought an application to set aside the company's liquidation. SARS intervened and opposed the setting aside, but the high court set aside the liquidation.

SARS and the liquidators took this decision to the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA), which ruled on 18 May that the high court decision be set aside, thereby confirming Regiments' liquidation.

The effect of this decision now places the winding up of the company, including the unbundling of its investments, in the liquidators' hands, and under the ultimate supervision of the creditors and the Master of the High Court.

Inherent in the court proceedings was the authority to unbundle significant share transactions and the protect the distribution of the proceeds.

SARS Commissioner Edward Kieswetter said in a statement on Friday that he was pleased about the SCA ruling.

"These proceedings demonstrate that SARS is attuned to the nuances of corporate structuring and has the skills and the resolve to intervene and act firmly to protect the fiscus and act purposively in the overall interest of the tax base," says Kieswetter.

"The outcome of this complex and highly contested appeal reflects my undertaking, given at the start of my term, to act decisively and judiciously to combat instances of state capture and to regain public trust and confidence."

News24 previously reported that the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) launched cases of fraud, theft, and corruption related to state capture at Transnet. It is looking into how Regiments Capital was irregularly onboarded and ended up benefitting from the irregular appointment by Transnet regarding the locomotive contract. The contract value and scope for the services required were later escalated to more than R305 million.

Regiments, in turn, introduced another Gupta-linked company - Trillian - into the mix. The Zondo report on state capture found that Regiments and Trillian ended up earning "substantial" fees for work that should have been done and, in some cases, was done by Transnet employees.

These fees were then shared with companies established and controlled by Salim Essa, an associate of the Gupta family, and laundered to the Gupta enterprise, according to Zondo.

Regiments went on to earn over R1 billion from consultancy fees at Transnet, working on various projects, according to evidence presented to the State Capture Inquiry.

Trillian, meanwhile, earned a total of R169 million.



